Caitlin Clark's hyped reaction to Pacers $8,583,166 guard's clutch 3-pointers leaves fans buzzing

Indiana Fever teammates Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell were at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday for Game 2 of the Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks series. Cameras caught the duo celebrating during the contest, with the same clip going viral on social media.
With 1:11 minutes remaining in the ball game, Andrew Nembhard knocked down a step-back three-pointer to practically seal the win for the Pacers. Clark and Mitchell joined the remaining 17,000+ supporters jumping out of their seats in appreciation.
The video of their reaction was collaboratively posted by the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, and WNBA.
“Love how the Pacers and Fever players come out and support each other!” @willater said.
“Can’t wait for W to start 🙌,” another user commented.
“Can’t wait for these two to play🔥,” @chris_gorman wrote.
“Not the ja grenade throw,” another user pointed out Kelsey Mitchell’s celebration.
“🔥🔥🔥🔥,” @bexx921 was hyped.
While Caitlin Clark was hyped by Nembhard’s (signed on a four-year, $8,583,166 contract) game-sealing play, Mitchell was more animated as she was spotted doing Ja Morant’s ‘grenade’ celebration.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monstrous performance, stuffing the stat sheet with 34 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists. However, his heroic efforts went in vain as the Indiana Pacers eventually secured a 123-115 victory.
Pascal Siakam's (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Tyrese Haliburton’s (21 points, 12 assists) double-double outings led to Indiana clinching a 2-0 advantage in the first-round series.
Caitlin Clark and Fever teammates hype Indiana fans
The presence of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and other their Indiana Fever teammates had supporters in the arena hyped up. Adding to the excitement, the WNBA stars made their way to the hardwood during a timeout in the second quarter to toss some Fever souvenirs in the stands.
“Fever season is right around the corner,” the emcee announced.
The Indiana Fever will begin their 2025 WNBA campaign with a preseason contest against the Washington Mystics on May 2, followed by a clash at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, against the Brazilian national team on May 4. After a break, Caitlin Clark and Co. will go up against the Atlanta Dream.
A week later, the Fever will kickstart their regular season by hosting the Chicago Sky at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17.
