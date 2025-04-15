Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever exhibition game's ESPN broadcast in jeopardy over schedule clash with NBA playoffs Game 7

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever will be part of the first nationally televised WNBA exhibition game on May 4. However, a recent report claimed that the game could conflict with a possible Game 7 in the NBA playoffs.

Ad

On Jan. 30, the Fever announced they would play an exhibition game against the Brazilian national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, home of Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes.

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand and Ben Pickman reported that ESPN will televise the game. They noted that the NBA's conference semifinals are slated to begin May 5 and 6, which means a potential Game 7 of a first-round series could fall on May 3 or 4.

If that’s the case, Marchand and Pickman said the Indiana–Brazil exhibition could likely be moved to ESPN2 to avoid programming overlap.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the upcoming WNBA season, Caitlin Clark’s Fever will appear in 41 nationally televised games — the most in league history.

Read more: "Absolutely unheard of" - WNBA analyst calls Fever's record 41 national TV games a game-changer for league revenue

Caitlin Clark sends a hilarious warning to the league

Reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark recently issued a playful warning to opponents about her defensive play heading into the 2025 season.

Ad

During the NCAA national championship game between the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks on April 6, Clark joked about picking up full court this year. She made the comments while appearing as a guest on ESPN’s The Bird and Taurasi Show, hosted by WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

"That’s gonna be me this year," Clark said. "Picking up full court, guys. …Yeah, watch out."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Caitlin Clark is best known for her offense — having averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks during her rookie campaign — there’s arguably still room for improvement on the defensive end.

Her development as a perimeter defender will be crucial, especially as the retooled Indiana Fever enter the 2025 season as one of the early favorites to contend for the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More