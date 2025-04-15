Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever exhibition game's ESPN broadcast in jeopardy over schedule clash with NBA playoffs Game 7

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever will be part of the first nationally televised WNBA exhibition game on May 4. However, a recent report claimed that the game could conflict with a possible Game 7 in the NBA playoffs.
On Jan. 30, the Fever announced they would play an exhibition game against the Brazilian national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, home of Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes.
On Tuesday, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand and Ben Pickman reported that ESPN will televise the game. They noted that the NBA's conference semifinals are slated to begin May 5 and 6, which means a potential Game 7 of a first-round series could fall on May 3 or 4.
If that’s the case, Marchand and Pickman said the Indiana–Brazil exhibition could likely be moved to ESPN2 to avoid programming overlap.
In the upcoming WNBA season, Caitlin Clark’s Fever will appear in 41 nationally televised games — the most in league history.
Caitlin Clark sends a hilarious warning to the league
Reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark recently issued a playful warning to opponents about her defensive play heading into the 2025 season.
During the NCAA national championship game between the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks on April 6, Clark joked about picking up full court this year. She made the comments while appearing as a guest on ESPN’s The Bird and Taurasi Show, hosted by WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.
"That’s gonna be me this year," Clark said. "Picking up full court, guys. …Yeah, watch out."
While Caitlin Clark is best known for her offense — having averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks during her rookie campaign — there’s arguably still room for improvement on the defensive end.
Her development as a perimeter defender will be crucial, especially as the retooled Indiana Fever enter the 2025 season as one of the early favorites to contend for the title.