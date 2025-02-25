Caitlin Clark’s teammate Lexie Hull gets IndyCar honor at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate and close friend Lexie Hull was honored at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Fever guard posted a few stories on her social media on Tuesday to give a peek into her day at the motor racing circuit.

In one of the videos that Hull posted on her Instagram story, she was seen posing in front of the circuit building and in front of the huge Indiana Fever board that IMS had put up to welcome Hull.

"Welcome to Indy Lexie Hull," the board read.

Hull reposted the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's post on her IG story.

"Thanks for stopping by, Lexie!" The caption of the post by IMS read.

[Credit: IG/@lexiehulll]

In another story, Hull reposted a video of her getting honored with the signature IMS milk bottle.

"A milk bottle for the road," the caption of the post read.

[Credit: IG/@lexiehulll]

Lexie Hull is not the first Indiana Fever player to get the honor at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Last year in July, her star teammate Caitlin Clark was a guest at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. She was the hood of the car for Josh Berry at Brickyard 400.

Caitlin Clark's WNBA teammate Lexie Hull speaks about her Unrivaled teammate Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were dubbed as top competitors last season. Despite playing from two different positions, the competition narrative around the Fever star and the Chicago Sky star sold out arenas.

Amidst all the narratives around them, one thing was very clear, both WNBA stars were elite competitors, and who would be a better judge of that than Lexie Hull. The Rose BC club teammate of Angel Reese revealed her competitive nature after their team's win against the Phantom BC in the Unrivaled.

"I would say her competitiveness is just so evident," Hull said. "It's obvious in practice. We do shooting competition, she's the loudest one in the gym. She's getting in your face if she wins. I mean, like, you hear her and you feel her.

"I think, as a teammate, that's awesome. And it's great to have her on your side," Hull added. "You see that come out in the game: she's hyping everybody on the team up, you miss a shot, she's there for you. I think that just really has stuck out to me."

Lexie Hull and the Rose BC have been undefeated since the 1-on-1 Tournament. They have played three games since then and Angel Reese has been simply outstanding. In these three games, she has averaged over 20 points and 16 rebounds per game.

