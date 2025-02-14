Caitlin Clark's teammate Lexie Hull makes her 2025 aspirations absolutely clear

Caitlin Clark's teammate Lexie Hull has her sights set on the biggest prize in the 2025 WNBA season. The veteran guard joined the "Locked on Women's Basketball" show last week to discuss her expectations for the upcoming WNBA campaign.

After the Indiana Fever made a series of moves to bolster their ranks and have a better chance at the championship, Hull revealed that's exactly what she'll try to secure with the new-look Fever. On Thursday, the Fever shared one of her most important quotes from her participation.

"WNBA Finals championship," she said when talking about her expectations and goals for next season.

The Indiana Fever made a series of intriguing moves this offseason, signing and trading for proven veterans to establish themselves as legitimate championship candidates. After re-signing Kelsey Mitchell to a one-year deal, they went out and secured the services of Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner.

They finished the 2024 season with a 20-20 record, enough to secure the No. 6 seed in the league standings. They went to the postseason and lost to the Connecticut Sun in the first round, but are looking stronger this campaign.

Caitlin Clark is already hyping up these moves and Lexie Hull isn't different. The veteran guard also shared her excitement with all the additions the Fever made this winter.

Lexie Hull reacts to Indiana Fever's offseason moves

During the same interview, Lexie Hull shared her thoughts on the Indiana Fever's additions this season. The veteran guard said she's excited to share touches with her new teammates, although she's still processing everything.

"I think we're just so excited and I'm still getting used to this, heading into my fourth year, every single season, every team looks so different with just the changes across the league and free agency and trades.

"It's hard to keep it all straight, but finally getting to our final roster and seeing what that's going to look like, I'm just excited about the leadership that's coming in and the experience that's coming in and that's all the way from the top at our coaches to all the way down to the people we got," Hull said. (8:40 mark)

Lexie Hull was a key member of the team last season under Christie Sides. She was one of the best defenders of the Fever and now is ready to take her game to the next level while helping the franchise try to get their second title.

