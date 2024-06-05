Caitlin Clark sends birthday wishes to her 'right hand' Kate Martin as she turns 24: "Love you endlessly"

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark sends birthday wishes to her fellow WNBA rookie, Kate Martin of the Las Vegas Aces. Martin celebrated her 24th birthday with her teammates and her former college teammate didn't forget to send her birthday wishes on social media.

Both Clark and Martin were teammates at Iowa and have developed a close bond over the years. Both played the guard position and were a deadly backcourt duo, especially when the Fever guard emerged as one of the best players in women's basketball history.

Now that they're in separate teams, they haven't forgotten about each other and still reminisce about their college days. Clark posted on her Instagram stories to send her birthday wishes to her former teammate.

"Happy Birthday to my right hand!!!" Clark posted. "I miss you and love you endlessly."

"Go crazy tn kid."

Clark sends birthday wishes to Martin

Martin has played well with the Aces so far this season. She's averaged 5.2 points, four rebounds and 1.8 assists in five games. Her efficiency on the floor hasn't been the best but she's made the most of what the defense has given her. The former Iowa guard is knocking down 35.3% of her shots from beyond the arc.

Caitlin Clark's former college teammate was pranked by her team

Rookie hazing isn't something new in the world of professional sports. For Caitlin Clark's former teammate, Martin, she was pranked by the Aces on her birthday. The team was on their way to Texas to prepare for their game against the Dallas Wings when the veteran players decided to have a bit of fun with their rookie.

All the players except for Martin were inside the bus and five-time All-Star A'ja Wilson filmed their prank. The rookie was seen outside of the bus and running to chase the team bus. Wilson posted the video on social media and garnered a ton of attention from the fans.

"Don't be late to the bus," Wilson posted.

Her teammate, Emma Cannon, also took a video of the entire sequence and posted it on her Instagram account.

"Hurry up @katemartin the bus leaving!!" Cannon posted.

In the end, Martin was able to chase the bus and be with her teammates. It was all in good fun as the Aces veterans greeted her happy birthday as she got inside the bus.

Martin was an efficient player in college. As Clark's running mate, she was a stable shooter, always ready to take the shot. In her final year at Iowa, the 6 ft. guard had her best year as she averaged 13.1 points and 6.8 rebounds.

