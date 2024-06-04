"Turnover queen" - WNBA fans divided over Caitlin Clark clinching Rookie of the Month award

WNBA fans were divided when Caitlin Clark was named the Rookie of The Month in the opening month of the 2024 WNBA season. While other rookies like Cameron Brink and Angel Reese also have had great starts to the season, Clark was the one who claimed the award.

In the first month of this WNBA season, Caitlin Clark's numbers and impact were much higher than other rookies. However, the Indiana Fever rookie's efficiency hasn't been as great as it was in her college career as she's shooting just 36 percent from the field and 30 percent on 3-pointers.

Trending

After the official page of the Fever posted an update on their social media handle, it caused a stir among fans. Pointing to Clark's poor efficiency and highest turnovers in the league, some fans were surprised by her selection.

"Turnover queen," a fan wrote.

"Don’t forget she’s also leading the entire league in turnovers and losses," another fan wrote.

"Rookie of the month? She went 1-10 last night 1-7 3pt, the lunacy is absolutely insane," another fan wrote.

However, there were also some fans who came in with Clark's support and said that she truly deserved the award.

"Cue the Angel deserves it waterworks! Well done CC you were clearly the best!" wrote a fan.

"Go girl,well done!! Very deserving!!" wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, one fan said that this award will be another reason why the haters will dislike Clark.

"Ooooh. The haters won’t like this," wrote another fan.

Chennedy Carter addresses incident with Caitlin Clark

Days after the incident between Chennedy Carter and Caitlin Clark wherein Carter committed a hard foul on the rookie, Carter has finally addressed the controversy that has made the rounds in the sports world.

Before the Sky’s game against the New York Liberty, the Sky’s guard said that she was hit in the head first and her pushing Clark to the floor was the result of that.

'I think I got hit in the head the play before and it was just one of those things that was in the heat of the moment,” Carter said.

She also added that rather than thinking in terms of jealousy or anything of that sort, it was her standing up for herself and competing to win the game.

“This is basketball, if you're playing someone like me, I classify myself as a dawg. So if you're going to throw a punch, I'm going to compete with you,” Carter later added.

Contrary to popular opinion, Carter said that these kinds of incidents bring players together and it was good for the entire WNBA. Interestingly, earlier, Carter had thrown shade at Caitlin Clark saying that the Fever rookie doesn’t do anything except shoot three-pointers.

Sky’s coach Teresa Weatherspoon also added that she had a discussion about Carter’s play on Caitlin Clark and they have a mutual understanding that it was not “appropriate”.