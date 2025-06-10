Caitlin Clark's teammates shower praise on Fever star as she showcases unknown, off-court skill

Caitlin Clark is a fierce competitor on the basketball court. However, off the court, she is one of the goofiest players on the Indiana Fever roster, full of youthful energy.
Bri Lewerke, the WNBA photographer who has covered Clark since she was in an Iowa Hawkeyes uniform, gave her camera to the Fever star for one day. Clark clicked a selfie with an animated face and also captured teammate Sophie Cunningham showing off her "baby bump" by putting a basketball under her T-shirt. The other pictures showed the chemistry between the Fever players.
Lewerke promised she would post more pictures taken by Clark.
"When you give Caitlin Clark a camera 📸 part one," Lewerke wrote in the caption.
The pictures were well-received by Clark's Fever teammates.
"This actually turned out so good lol," Sydney Colson wrote.
"Add it to the resume," Lexie Hull commented.
"These are elite wow," Aliyah Boston wrote.
Candace Parker reveals areas of improvement for Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark finished fourth in MVP voting in her rookie season and won the Rookie of the Year award.
In a conversation with Jemele Hill on her "Spolitics" podcast, WNBA legend Candace Parker detailed the areas that Clark needed to work on to reach the next level. She commended the Fever star's ability to control a game but said Clark had to improve on playing without the ball.
"I think Caitlin Clark has (improved) even in her first year in terms of being that floor general," Parker said. "Her and Aliyah Boston's connection has really improved.
"The thing about Caitlin, yeah, she can shoot from the logo, and she also makes her team better. I think just in terms for her, it's going to be what are you doing without the ball in your hands, and I think it's going to be taking care of the ball."
Clark has missed the last few games due to a quad injury, and the Fever have struggled without her facilitation and control on the floor.