Caitlin Clark is making the most of her first offseason as a professional basketball player, recently attending the Super Bowl, where her favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs, saw their championship reign end with a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

She was all smiles as San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle shared a collection of photos from Super Bowl weekend parties in New Orleans.

One of the images in Kittle’s 11-photo Instagram carousel, posted Wednesday, featured Clark posing with Kittle and his wife, Claire.

Caitlin Clark smiles in delight in NOLA selfie with Niners TE George Kittle and his wife Claire (Photo from @gkittle/ IG)

Clark wasn’t just present at the Super Bowl inside Caesars Superdome — she was also a major figure in the broadcast. She starred in a Nike advertisement alongside several other female athletes, marking the brand’s first Super Bowl ad since 1998.

The commercial, titled “So Win,” serves as a new brand anthem for Nike. It features Clark, Jordan Chiles, Sabrina Ionescu, Sha’Carri Richardson, A’ja Wilson, Sophia Wilson and Juju Watkins in a black-and-white montage narrated by rapper Doechii.

Caitlin Clark reaches out to fellow Iowa alum Cooper DeJean after Super Bowl win

Rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean had a breakout moment in the Super Bowl, intercepting Patrick Mahomes and returning it for a touchdown. The pick-six marked both his first NFL interception and touchdown and extended the Eagles’ lead to 17.

Among those who congratulated DeJean on his game-changing play was Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who, like him, played college ball at Iowa.

In an episode of the “Up & Adams Show,” DeJean shared that Clark sent him a message after the victory.

"She sent me a nice message, congratulating me," DeJean said. "That was nice of her being a Chiefs fan and all."

Clark and DeJean share a friendly rivalry dating back to their time at Iowa. Last year, DeJean went viral for his confidence in a hypothetical one-on-one basketball matchup against Clark.

Clark was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever after setting the NCAA all-time scoring record with 3,951 points.

DeJean, meanwhile, was selected by the Eagles in the second round with the 40th pick

