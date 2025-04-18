Caitlin Clark snub by Time Magazine for major honor called out by WNBA analyst, who invokes Tiger Woods & Shohei Ohtani

Veteran analyst Colin Cowherd is still in disbelief that Caitlin Clark was snubbed from TIME Magazine's "100 Most Influential People of 2025" list. A day after he compared the Indiana Fever star to Michael Jordan, Cowherd added two other superstars to the elite group he thinks Clarks belongs to.

During Thursday's episode of his "The Herd" show, the analyst questioned how Clark went from being the publication's "Athlete of the Year" in December to being completely left out, while fellow WNBA stars and Unrivaled co-founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier made it.

"TIME magazine is telling me she went from Athlete of the Year in America in December and by April, she's less influential than Breanna Stewart. I'm not gonna buy that argument.

"Play the hits! You think folks upstairs in baseball coverage go, 'We've done a lot of Aaron Judge, [Shohei] Ohtani, Juan Soto. Anybody checked the Mariners' schedule lately? Can we squeeze them in? That's never been a discussion."

Cowherd doubled down and said people in charge of running male sports competitions understand what gets more attention. He also used the NFL as an example, mentioning that the league rejected the idea of putting every team on TV regardless of how bad they are. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, for example, were under the spotlight because they were stars.

The analyst concluded that Michael Jordan was the most influential athlete in team sports, followed by Stephen Curry. That said, he added that Clark's influence could only be compared to Tiger Woods, who doesn't play a team sport.

"The only athlete in my life that I can think of that compares to Caitlin Clark, and it's not a team sports, it's golf, is Tiger Woods. Tiger Woods literally got people to a television on Sunday. For a decade, it was Sopranos after Tiger Woods' round. He changed American viewing habits."

Tickets for Caitlin Clark's first matchup against Paige Bueckers have skyrocketed

Another testament to Caitlin Clark's influence and the interest she's drawn from fans is ticket prices for her first matchup against the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, Paige Bueckers. The game will be played at the Dallas Mavericks' arena, the American Airlines Center, and tickets have gone up to $1,200.00.

These two players clashed multiple times in college and are expected to mark an era in the W, which has sparked a lot of interest from fans.

