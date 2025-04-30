  • home icon
Caitlin Clark thrilled over Iowa's Will McIntire’s career milestone with FGCU coaching gig

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 30, 2025 00:59 GMT
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 16 Big Ten Tournament - Team vs Team - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark thrilled over Iowa's Will McIntire’s career milestone with FGCU coaching gig - Image Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark is preparing for her second WNBA season with the Indiana Fever, but she’s still keeping tabs on the Iowa Hawkeyes and their personnel. After Lisa Bluder and her coaching team led Iowa to back-to-back national championship game appearances, several assistants have moved on to new opportunities.

At the start of April, Raine Harmon was named head coach of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles women’s basketball team. Harmon is filling out her staff, and she will reunite with another former Hawkeyes coach.

Will McIntire, who became the director of scouting and technology for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights women's basketball team ahead of the 2024-25 season, is now taking on a new challenge.

Less than a year later, he has joined Harmon’s staff as an assistant coach. The Eagles announced his hiring on Tuesday. Clark also reacted to the news on Instagram, sharing a two-word message.

"Yeahhh Willy🔥," Clark captioned the post, tagging McIntire.
Caitlin Clark&#039;s story
Caitlin Clark's story

Back in February, McIntire returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, drawing another reaction from Clark, who commented:

"Makes me happy."
Clark&#039;s comment
Clark's comment

Will McIntire began his journey with the Hawkeyes when he had to choose between his nursing major and the role of student manager for the men’s basketball team at another school.

He joined Iowa’s sport and recreation management program, was recommended to the women’s basketball team and later received an offer from Bluder to stay on as a graduate assistant.

Caitlin Clark talks about taking a break from basketball

After nearly a year of nonstop basketball, Caitlin Clark enjoyed a full offseason following her rookie season. Now back in action, she’s ready to lead the Fever deeper into the playoffs.

Talking with reporters on Monday, Clark discussed how she felt being away from professional basketball.

“It was nice to get away from everything and just kinda live my life as a normal person and enjoy things that I love to do, see my family, just be Caitlin and enjoy the things that I really enjoy.”

The Fever are now ready to challenge for the championship, with their new veteran additions and Clark leading the way.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
