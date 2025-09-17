  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 17, 2025 12:33 GMT
Western Michigan v Butler - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton go wild after Fever's $233,468 Aliyah Boston sets Gainbridge Fieldhouse on fire with 3-ball. (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton couldn’t hide their emotions or excitement during an unforgettable night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday. The Fever won Game 2 (77-60) and leveled the series at 1-1 as Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull and others turned Indiana’s first home playoff game into a true spectacle.

The game was filled with intensity, celebration, raw emotion and triumph. Clark and Haliburton were repeatedly caught enjoying the stellar show put on by the Fever players on the court. The excitement reached its peak when Aliyah Boston, who is on a three-year, $233,468 contract, drilled a 3-pointer in the third quarter.

The fans inside the arena erupted with joy as did Caitlin Clark, who was on the Fever bench, and Tyrese Haliburton, who was seated courtside. Clark was so delighted she nearly jumped onto the court in celebration, while Haliburton swung his jersey in the air out of sheer excitement.

Aliyah Boston isn’t typically known for her 3-point shooting, but on Tuesday she confidently let it fly from beyond the arc when left open. The Fever center attempted two shots from deep and connected on one, sending the crowd into a frenzy as the net swished clean.

Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark were hyped throughout the night

Tyrese Haliburton echoed Caitlin Clark’s sentiments from the day before, when the injured Indiana Fever point guard made a heartfelt plea to fans. Clark had urged supporters to pack Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 2 and they answered the call.

Before the start of the fourth quarter, Haliburton grabbed the mic and delivered a similar plea, hyping up the crowd with his words.

The Indiana Fever’s first playoff game turned into a true spectacle as the team delivering an incredible performance and fans savored every moment. From the sidelines, Clark and Haliburton stayed at the forefront, doing everything they could to fuel the energy without ever stepping onto the court.

Edited by Atishay Jain
