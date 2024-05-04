Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese: How did the WNBA rookies perform in pre-season debut?

From college rivals to the WNBA, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark made their professional debuts in their respective pre-season games. The two players have been intertwined with each other, as both of them have helped put women's basketball at the center of attention with their stellar performances.

As both players warm up for the 2024 WNBA regular season, they get a taste of what professional competition is like when competing in their first pre-season matchups.

In this story, we get to evaluate how both players performed and compare their pre-season debuts.

Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese: A tale of two pre-season debuts

Caitlin Clark WNBA pre-season debut: Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings

The Indiana Fever lost to the Washington Mystics 79-76, thanks to Arike Ogunbowale sinking a step-back three-pointer, leaving three seconds left on the clock.

But looking at Caitlin Clark's first game wearing an Indiana Fever jersey, she was able to make an impact. She scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, three rebounds and two assists. However, she committed five turnovers. Clark attempted 15 shots and 13 of them came beyond the three-point line.

Leading the team with 21 points, Clark gave a glimpse of her chemistry with Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith.

Angel Reese's WNBA pre-season debut: Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx

Moving to Angel Reese's preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx, the Chicago Sky got outclassed 92-81. Along with fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso, they played against established WNBA players Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams.

The former LSU Tigers star provided the Sky with a near-double-double of 13 points and nine boards. She also contributed with two steals, one block and one assist in 24 minutes of playing time

However, Angel Reese struggled from the field (2–8). She made it up by having a proficient night from the free throw line, missing only one of her 10 attempts.

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese: Analyzing their performance

Caitlin Clark scored 21 points as compared to Angel Reese's 13. However, Clark also committed five turnovers and could only make 5-13 from 3-point line.

On the other side, Angel Reese showed her rebounding skills, grabbing nine in the game. Expect her to be a double-double threat on a nightly basis. Choosing her shots will get better in time but her impact in the paint will certainly help the Chicago Sky.