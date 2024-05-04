WNBA's Caitlin Clark hype gets veiled swipe by Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve

After her legendary run in college, many fans are now excited to see what Caitlin Clark can do in the WNBA. Clark and the Indiana Fever will play their first preseason game against the Dallas Wings and the league has gone all in on promoting the game. The Fever vs. Wings game will be available to watch for free on the WNBA app.

This decision could make fans who don't have tickets happy as it still lets them catch the action. However, one person seems unhappy with this decision and that person is Cheryl Reeve, head coach of the Minnesota Lynx.

Reeve isn't unhappy that the league is promoting the Fever-Wings game and airing it for free, she's just displeased that the league seems to be focusing all its attention on Caitlin Clark. She hinted at this when she shared the WNBA's post promoting Clark on X but not before adding a promotion for her team's game.

"ALSO in action tonight - @minnesotalynx vs @chicagosky 7 pm CST," Reeve posted. "Though fans won't be able to watch, #Lynx fans can go to the Lynx app to follow along via play by play. Or if you are in market, come to the game...as we start the season off right."

In addition, she included two hashtags, #12teams and #theWismorethanoneplayer (the W is more than one player).

Expand Tweet

The Lynx vs. Sky game will also feature several rookies including three taken in the first round. Chicago Sky took Kamilla Cardoso with the third pick while Angel Reese went seventh.

As for the Lynx, they drafted Alissa Pili was taken with the eighth pick in the first round while and Kiki Jefferson with the seventh pick in the final round.

Also read: "This is bulls**t": WNBA fans express disappointment after Caitlin Clark's home debut bumped up due to Pacers playoffs

Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever's preseason game against the Dallas Wings was sold out

Selling out a preseason game is a wild notion, after all, it has no real bearing on a team's record once the regular season ends. However, this is exactly what happened to the Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings game as fans who want to watch Caitlin Clark in her professional debut.

Tickets for the game have been sold out but several fans are still looking for ways to catch the game. This could have played into the WNBA's decision to air the game for free through their app.

Other teams that the Fever are playing in the near future have already come up with ways to accommodate more fans. For example, the Washington Mystics, who are scheduled to face them in June, have already relocated their game to the Washington Wizards' homecourt, the Capitol One Arena.

The Las Vegas Aces also moved to a larger venue and other teams could be exploring that same option in the future.

Caitlin Clark was one of the most-watched players when she was in college. She is bringing a lot of that excitement to the WNBA so it is understandable that teams want to capitalize on that hype.