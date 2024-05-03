"This is bulls**t": WNBA fans express disappointment after Caitlin Clark's home debut bumped up due to Pacers playoffs

Disgruntled murmurs spread through the Indiana Fever fanbase this week following the WNBA's announcement of a schedule change for their highly anticipated home opener, which was set to feature rookie phenom Caitlin Clark.

The reason? A scheduling conflict with the Indiana Pacers' NBA playoff game.

"This is bulls**t! I was going to attended my first game with my niece, can't do that now!" One fan said.

"Why not Saturday? This is hard for all of the fans coming from Iowa! "another fan said

The Fever were initially scheduled to kick off their pre-season on May 10th, with Clark's debut sparking excitement throughout the town. However, the Indiana Pacers, who share the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena, necessitated a date change due to their prolonged playoff run. As a result, the Fever's pre-season home opener has been rescheduled to May 9th.

This news wasn't exactly met with cheers. Social media erupted, with frustrated fans venting their anger.

"This is really pathetic. The schedule for the NBA next round has not set so they could change it to Saturday." said one fan

"I'm saying that the other WNBA game has been set so after the 1st game of the next playoff series, NBA could just move that game to make it easier for people to adjust. There will be so many people traveling already for the first WNBA game and this is seriously pathetic" said @phoenix201814

"There will be a day when women’s sports doesn’t have to change according to men’s hopefully sooner than later! but congrats to the pacers success! " another fan said.

Some fans are rooting for a doubleheader, citing Indiana's rich history in sports and expressing their desire for such an event.

"We demand a double header! It is baseball season after all." one fan wrote

However, the frustration is undeniable. The WNBA has been striving to grow its fanbase and establish itself as a premier league. Incidents like this, where the WNBA is seemingly relegated to second place, can be discouraging.

Indiana Fever lineup & expectations from Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever are entering the 2024 season with a roster brimming with excitement, particularly with the arrival of rookie sensation Caitlin Clark. Let's take a closer look at some key players in the Fever's lineup,

Guards:

Caitlin Clark (Rookie): The #1 overall pick, Clark is a scoring machine known for her long-range shooting and dazzling playmaking ability.

Kelsey Mitchell: A proven scorer and veteran leader, Mitchell will be crucial in guiding the young Clark.

Grace Berger: A key contributor when healthy, Berger's scoring punch will be a valuable asset if she can overcome injury issues.

Forwards:

Aliyah Boston (2nd year): The 2023 #1 overall pick, Boston is a force on the boards and a defensive anchor.

Victaria Saxton: Known for her athleticism and energy, Saxton provides a spark off the bench.

NaLyssa Smith: A versatile forward with offensive prowess, Smith will be a key contributor on both ends of the court.

Center:

Temi Fagbenle: A veteran presence, Breland brings experience and toughness to the paint.

Although the Fever faithful have high hopes for Clark, anticipating her to make an immediate impact with her scoring prowess and dynamic playmaking abilities, transitioning to the professional game is a process that requires time and adjustment. The key for Clark will be to find her rhythm alongside her new teammates and adapt to the nuances of the WNBA.