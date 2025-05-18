"Caitlin Clark is the WNBA's version of Tyrese Haliburton" - Fans amped over Fever star's triple-double performance vs Angel Reese's Sky

WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark's 20-point triple-double against the Chicago Sky on Saturday. The Indiana Fever faced Angel Reese and the Sky in the season opener at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

In a blowout 93-58 win against the Sky, Clark notched the third triple-double of her career and tied Alyssa Thomas' record for the second-most 20-point triple-double in league history.

Watching Clark start her season on a historical note, some fans compared her to Tyrese Haliburton.

"Here me out Caitlin Clark is the WNBA's version of Tyrese Haliburton," the fan wrote.

"Indy has Tyrese Haliburton AND Caitlin Clark. Guys, we are blessed," the fan wrote.

"3rd Career triple double for Caitlin Clark let's go. #WNBA #IndianaFever," a fan wrote.

A fan recalled the time when Clark was not selected for Team USA women's basketball team for the Paris Olympics.

"Imagine thinking she wasn’t ready for the Olympics," the fan wrote.

A fan declared Clark as the best player in the world.

"BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD (WOMEN)," the fan wrote.

While a fan predicted Clark to win the MVP, another fan predicted the WNBA title.

"First game triple dub book that MVP right now," the fan wrote.

"ITS OVER FOR THE LEAGUE 😭😭 QUEEN CAITLIN IS YOUR MVP & FEVER ARE YOUR WNBA CHAMPS," the fan wrote.

Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. She was a monster on the defensive end, as she registered two steals and four blocks in the game.

LeBron James hypes up Caitlin Clark on 20-point triple-double

Caitlin Clark's triple-double didn't go unnoticed by the basketball world and certainly not by LeBron James. A big fan of the Indiana Fever star, the LA Lakers icon hyped up Clark on social media.

"TRIPLE DUB CC!! Great way to kick off the season! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," James wrote.

Notably, LeBron James and Clark finally met each other. On Saturday, March 17, the four-time NBA champion posted pictures with the Fever player on Instagram.

"Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!! @caitlinclark22 🙏🏾💪🏾🫡👑," James wrote in the caption.

Clark and the Fever will next face the Atlanta Drean on Tuesday, May 20.

