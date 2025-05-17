LeBron James sends heartfelt message to Caitlin Clark before season debut vs Angel Reese - “Do YOU” 

On Saturday, leading up to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's regular season opener against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, future Hall of Famer LeBron James sent Clark, a fellow Nike athlete, well wishes.

In a post on Instagram, James showed fans some photos of the two together, wishing the 2024 Rookie of the Year well in the season ahead.

"Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!! @caitlinclark22."

