Cameron Brink & Carlos Boozer & Liberty forward drop "congrats" as Gabby Thomas announces engagement bombshell 

Gabby Thomas broke onto the scene at the Paris Olympics last summer, winning two gold medals as a part of Team USA on the track. She shared more good news on Tuesday, announcing her engagement to former Yale quarterback Spencer McManes. Congratulations were abundant for the young lovers, with kind words coming from people all around the sports world.

Among the people who shouted out Gabby Thomas' engagement were figures around the basketball world, including former NBA player Carlos Boozer, Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink and New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison. They were all sure to express their joy at Thomas' engagement, congratulating her on the huge milestone.

Boozer, Brink and Harrison all shared their well wishes on Thomas' engagement.

Since she represented the United States in the Olympics, Gabby Thomas has become a popular sports figure, building friendships with professional athletes in other sports. She and Cameron Brink became friends when they did a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated in November for the magazine's Swimsuit Edition.

Gabby Thomas showed love for Unrivaled

Gabby Thomas spent one of her off days attending Unrivaled games earlier this year, enjoying the inaugural season of the new 3v3 women's basketball league. In an Instagram post, Thomas shouted out Unrivaled players, saying that their skill was a much a reason for her to enjoy the games as the atmosphere of the Unrivaled league.

Thomas is one of many female athletes who have shown support for Unrivaled as it wraps up its first season, sharing her excitement that the best players in the WNBA are being given another stage to show off their talent. Her popularity and support of the new league helped to push it towards new audiences and garner interest from investors, including NBA superstar Steph Curry.

