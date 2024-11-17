Cameron Brink cuts a stylish figure in brown outfit as she shares stage with Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow

WNBA star Cameron Brink shared the stage with Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow at the "In Goop Health" in Los Angeles California. On Saturday, when the LA Sparks showed up for the summit in the city, Brink posed for pictures in front of the welcome board before she entered the arena.

In one picture that Brink posted on Instagram, she completely owned the look. Her first picture showed her posed in a brown crop top and grey full-sleeve jacket. She wore a pair of black trousers with slit hems. Brink matched it with a pair of black kitten heels.

[Photo Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

Another picture showed Brink sitting on the far right, as she spoke during the summit, while Paltrow was on the far left.

[IG/@cameronbrink22]

The "In Goop Health" summit was presented by New Balance, the same shoe company Brink has a shoe deal with. The event, organized at the Milk Studios, was intended to raise awareness about mental health.

Brink is recovering from an ACL injury she suffered in her rookie season. The Sparks center will make her comeback next season and look forward to having an impactful decision.

Cameron Brink talks about her financial future, saves 90 percent of her WNBA income

The WNBA salary is substantially lower than an average NBA player earns. Cameron Brink was selected 2nd overall in the 2024 WNBA draft behind Caitlin Clark. Brink, like Clark, earned just $76,535 in her rookie year, compared to the 2023 NBA No.1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, who earned $12,160,680 this season.

While Brink doesn't earn as much as her NBA counterparts, she ensures she makes financially sound decisions. The LA Sparks player spoke to CNBC and said she makes her financial decisions on two mantras: "spending in check” and “saving as much as possible."

The WNBA star added that when she got her first WNBA salary, she saved 90% of it.

"I’m really thinking about my financial future," Brink said. "I want to ensure that I’m setting myself up for a comfortable lifestyle down the line because I definitely don’t want to be working forever."

Apart from her WNBA salary, Brink has several side earnings. She has brand deals with shoe company New Balance and makeup brand Urban Decay. Brink will also feature in the 2025 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

