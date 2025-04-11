Cameron Brink drops hyped 4-word reaction to her job as Sparks star sweats it out in offseason

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink is currently in the middle of preseason training and conditioning and is loving it.

She shared a photo on Instagram story of herself ripped while logging in gym work as she girds for her return to WNBA action. She hyped it with a four-word reaction describing her job and the work she is putting in.

The former Stanford standout captioned her post with:

"I love my job"

Cameron Brink putting in preseason work.

Cameron Brink is coming off a WNBA rookie season where she was limited to just 15 games after going down with a season-ending knee injury that required surgery. She has been making progress in her rehabilitation and is expecting to rejoin the Sparks anytime come the next WNBA season.

Despite being limited to just 15 games, the 23-year-old New Jersey-born player was solid as a starter, averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 22 minutes of play.

While away from active competition, Brink still immersed herself in the game, continuously supporting the Sparks as well as Lunar Owls Basketball Club in the inaugural season of Unrivaled Basketball League.

She has also pursued her other passions, which she shares on her Share to Cam podcast with Sydel Curry-Lee.

Cameron Brink looking to do her share in helping Sparks in bounce-back season

As she works herself back to full recovery from knee injury, Cameron Brink is setting her sights on helping the LA Sparks bounce back from what turned out to be a rough 2024 WNBA campaign.

LA finished last season with a league-worst 8-32 record and missed the postseason for a fourth straight year.

Los Angeles Sparks v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty

For their upcoming campaign, the Sparks made changes to their roster, most prominent was the addition of veteran guard and two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum. The squad acquired her in a three-team deal with the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm this offseason.

Plum is tasked to provide leadership and a winning mindset as she joins forces with Cameron Brink, Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson in steering the Sparks to renewed competitiveness.

The Sparks will have one preseason game against expansion team Golden State Valkyries on May 7. They then start regular season play on the road on May 17 against the Valkyries.

As a franchise, the Sparks have won three WNBA titles (2001, 2002 and 2016) and made it to the playoffs 20 times, the last time in 2020, reaching the second round.

