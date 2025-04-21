Cameron Brink drops throwback childhood Easter photo with brother Cy Brink

With the world celebrating Easter and uniting in joy with families and friends, Cameron Brink found a unique and wholesome way to post the holiday wish for her fans and followers.

Ad

The LA Sparks star posted a throwback picture with her older brother Cy Brink. Cameron Brink posted a childhood picture with her brother, adorably holding him close while Cy looked away from the camera.

"Happy Easter," she wrote in the caption followed by flower and heart emojis.

[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

Brink shares a very close relationship with her elder brother. While she has been in the eye of the public for quite some time, he has been very private and maintains a low profile.

Ad

Trending

Cy has recently started posting trivia videos on his social media handle. He frequently posts videos on his Instagram handle, exploring fun facts about athletes. Cy Brink was also present at the 2024 WNBA Draft when the Sparks selected Cameron Brink in the first round.

Cameron Brink candidly reveals the smart side of her brother Cy Brink

The Sparks star is often seen posting candid pictures with her brother on her social media, showering him with love. Cameron Brink revealed an impressive fact about her brother.

Ad

In an episode of her podcast "Straight to Cam," in February, Brink revealed that her brother was the smartest in the family. She started with an anecdote of her brother talking to Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greek.

"So Giannis Antetokounmpo, he was at one of Steph's parties, and next thing I know, I see Cy go up to him...and literally just casually starts speaking to him in Greek," Brink said.

Ad

Brink revealed that when people meet with her brother, they are surprised that she went to Stanford and not Cy. She also hilariously mentioned that some of her coaches have blatantly called her stupid after meeting her brother.

"People like lowkey come for me and like ' I met you and your family. You guys are great but your brother woow, he is smart.' They are like 'You went to Stanford? He should have been at Stanford. Oh, I had coaches that are like, 'You went to Stanford, you are f***ing stupid." [29:45]

Ad

After ending her rookie season with just 15 games due to an ACL injury, Brink is set to make her return for the next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More