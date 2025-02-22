"You're f**king stupid": Cameron Brink shares hilarious anecdote to praise her brother's impressive intellect

Cameron Brink's brother Cy has been in the news lately. He has been actively posting on his social media, and earlier today, he posted about their mom, Mitchell Brink. Amidst all this, the LA Sparks player also revealed her brother's impressive intellect.

Ad

On her podcast "Straight to Cam" on Friday, Feb. 21, Brink's co-host and her godsister Sydel Curry broke a conversation about Brink's brother Cy Brink. While both agreed on Cy being known as the intellectual in the Brink family, the LA Sparks player revealed an incident involving her brother and NBA star Giannis Antrtokounmpo.

Brink said that his brother knew multiple languages and during one of Steph Curry's parties, Cy went to the Milwaukee Bucks superstar and casually started talking to him in Greek language.

Ad

Trending

"So Giannis Antetokounmpo, he was at one of Steph's parties and next thing I know I see Cy go up to him...and literally just casually starts speaking to him in Greek," Cameron Brink said. "That man never fails to surprise our family. He is quite literally the most interesting."

She also revealed that even when someone meets her family, most are particularly impressed by Cy's intellect, and sometimes even make fun of her saying that her brother should have gone to Stanford instead.

Ad

"People like lowkey come for me and like ' I met you and your family. You guys are great but your brother woow, he is smart.' They are like 'You went to Stanford? He should have been in Stanford. Oh I had coaches that are like 'you went to Stanford, you are f***ing stupid." [29:45]

Ad

Ad

However, in the end, Cameron Brink had a big laugh. Why? Because she said she had no problem with anything as long as cheques were coming to her.

Cameron Brink recalls her hilarious interaction with "short king" Kevin Hart during the All-Star break

Kevin Hart was one of the highlights during thr All-Star Weekend. From roasting players and NBA legends like Shaquille O'Neal to Charles Barkley, Hart was pure entertainment. However, one of the hilarious pictures that Hart posted was with several WNBA players with all of the players' faces out of the frame, of course, because of the height difference.

Ad

During a segment of "short kings," Cameron Brink and Sydell Curry gave a special shoutout to Hart. Reacting to Hart's hilarious picture, Brink said that when she met with Hart in Las Vegas, he made it clear that he didn't care about looking short and owned it.

"I don’t care, I own it! I own it. You don’t make me feel bad about myself," Brink revealed that Hart told her. [18:50]

Ad

Interestingly, Cameron Brink also revealed that she dated a "short king" in high school and it wasn't a bad experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback