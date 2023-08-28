Watch: Kevin Hart barely escaped 324-pound Shaquille O’Neal’s wrath once after smacking his head with his shoe

Shaquille O'Neal and Kevin Hart are great friends. Their dynamic is often showcased through lighthearted pranks and friendly insults. However, the pranks they exchange occasionally cross the line and become too much.

Recently, Shaq shared an old video on his Instagram story where Hart can be seen sneaking behind the NBA legend and smacking the big man's head with a shoe. Right away, the famous actor and comedian headed towards the door.

It appeared that the door almost betrayed Hart as he struggled to open it in one go. Fortunately for him, Hart nearly made it out of the room, with Shaq chasing after him and looking ready to get back at the actor.

Although playful pranks can be fun, hitting someone who weighs 324 pounds on the head with a shoe can end up ugly. Fortunately, both Shaq and Hart have a strong bond.

Kevin Hart took a swing at Shaquille O'Neal's head during Super Bowl LVII

Kevin Hart took a shot at Shaquille O'Neal during Super Bowl 2023 as well.

After smacking Shaquille O'Neal's head once, Kevin Hart repeated the act during Super Bowl LVII.

Shaq was filming a video of himself during the big game when Hart, who donned a Philadelphia Eagles jersey, approached from behind and took a swing at the NBA legend's head.

"We're here at the Super Bowl," the LA Lakers legend began, only to be interrupted by the actor's smack.

"At any time! At any time you could get it," Hart exclaimed in Shaq's ear right after the swing.

However, the Big Aristotle appeared unfazed by the smack and whatever Hart said.

The big man even posted the video on his Instagram. "This means war @kevinhart4real," O'Neal playfully wrote in the post's caption, signing off with a nod to the Dallas Cowboys: "go @dallascowboys."

The video left fans in splits, and even LeBron James reacted, commenting on the post with a bunch of laughing emojis.

The incident is just another example of the regular jokes they play on each other.

Hart, too, has found himself on the receiving end of pranks. Shaq consistently seizes opportunities to poke fun at Hart's height. There have been occasions when the NBA legend playfully lifted Hart, most notably during their joint appearance on "The Jay Leno Show" in 2011.

