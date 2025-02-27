  • home icon
  Cameron Brink's mom leaves one-word reaction on Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry's latest carousel

By Tobias Havard
Modified Feb 27, 2025 01:12 GMT
Cameron Brink (left) and Steph Curry (right) - Source: Cameron Brink/Instagram
Cameron Brink (left) and Steph Curry (right). (Credits: IG/Cameron Brink)

Michelle Bain-Brink, the mother of WNBA star Cameron Brink, left a supportive comment on the newest post of Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, concerning the latter's skincare brand. The brand, Sweet July Skin, posted a collection of photos to Instagram on Wednesday from the company's event that was thrown in celebration of their eye cream.

Brink's mom, Michelle, wrote a simple, one-word reaction to show her heartfelt support for Ayesha.

Michelle Brink&#039;s comment on Ayesha Curry&#039;s brand&#039;s Instagram post. (Credits: IG/@ayeshacurry)
Michelle Brink's comment on Ayesha Curry's brand's Instagram post. (Credits: IG/@ayeshacurry)
"Hottie!!!", Bain-Brink wrote, hyping up Ayesha Curry.
The Brinks and the Currys are practically family as the parents of Cameron Brink - Michelle and Greg - are longtime friends of Steph Curry's parents, Dell and Sonya. The two couples met as students at Virginia Tech and developed a close bond that lasted for years.

The families are so intertwined that Curry's parents, Dell and Sonya, are Cameron's godparents and Brink's parents hold the same position for Steph and his siblings, Seth and Sydel.

The two families can be seen side-by-side at events and constantly support one another. Cameron Brink has often spoken about her relationship with Steph and her ability to lean on him for advice.

Steph Curry makes history against the Hornets

The Golden State Warriors are enjoying one of the season's best stretches. Despite only being the eighth seed, they've won seven out of their last 10 games and five of their previous seven. The run is much attributed to the performances of Jimmy Butler, a trade deadline day arrival from the Miami Heat.

The Warriors's most recent game saw them beat the Charlotte Hornets 128-92 on Tuesday night on the back of a well-rounded scoring effort. Though no player on the Warriors exceeded 16 points, seven teammates contributed with double-digit scores.

Steph Curry, who played only 24 minutes, had a quiet 15-point outing on less-than-impressive shooting, but one of those buckets was very important. With his last make of the game, his 8,468th, Curry surpassed Allen Iverson for 32nd all-time in NBA history for made field goals.

After passing Dwayne Wade on Sunday for 33rd all-time, Curry has plenty of time left this season to climb even higher on the list.

Edited by William Paul
