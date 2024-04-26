Cameron Brink and her mother dance to GloRilla's tunes in latest TikTok as LA Sparks 1st rounder rocks $8,600 Hermes bag

Incoming LA Sparks player Cameron Brink has a great relationship with her mother, Michelle, which they occasionally showcase on social media.

Recently they took to TikTok where they were seen moving to the beat of rapper GloRilla's "Yeah Glo!" and while at it, the former Stanford standout was seen rocking a pricey orange Hermes bag.

On the retail website The Luxury Closet, the Hermes bag, which the 22-year-old Brink partnered with an all-black dress and eyewear, is listed at $8,600.

The Hermes Orange Togo Leather Palladium Hardware Kelly Retourne Bag was inspired by American actress, and later Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly. It's made from Togo leather and has palladium hardware.

The bag features a turn-lock closure, single top rolled leather handle and a padlock with its keys found inside a clochette. It also comes with a shoulder strap, while its interior has slip pockets and a zip pocket to fit one's things.

Cameron Brink having fun with her mom Michelle on TikTok while she rocks an $8,600 Hermes bag.

Cameron Brink was recently selected second overall in the WNBA Draft by the LA Sparks after a stellar collegiate career at Stanford.

While with the Cardinals, she was an NCAA champion in 2021, a multiple-time All-American and Defensive Playerr of the Year winner.

In her senior year, Brink posted career-high numbers of 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 2.8 assists, helping Stanford reach the Sweet 16.

Cameron Brink looking forward to WNBA challenge with the LA Sparks

Following an illustrious career in Stanford, Cameron Brink is looking forward to the new challenges now that she's in the WNBA and set to play with the LA Sparks.

The 22-year-old Beaverton, Oregon native, was selected second overall in this year's WNBA Draft, behind Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

On being drafted by the Sparks, Cameron Brink shared to ESPN that she's more determined than ever to continue her basketball journey and perform at a high level.

She said:

"I think I fell in love with the game even more just being here in New York with these girls. I feel like my passion has just reignited and the college season is hard, but I'm just so looking forward to a new challenge and ready to get to work..."

With the LA Sparks, she will be tasked to help a team that finished ninth in the 12-team field with a 17-23 record.

Last season, the team featured a starting lineup of Jordin Canada, Layshia Clarendon, Karlie Samuelson, Nneka Ogwumike and Azura Stevens.

Apart from Brink, the Sparks also selected Rickea Jackson out of Tennessee at No. 4 and Mackenzie Forbes out of USC in the third round.