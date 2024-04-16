PHOTOS: Adorable Steph Curry & god sister Cameron Brink's transformation over the years as Stanford star walks down the aisle to feature in WNBA 

On Monday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry shared throwback photos of him and Cameron Brink, a Stanford standout and Los Angeles Sparks' first-round pick.

As Brink's god-brother, Curry posted their adorable pictures on X (formerly Twitter) from the time when Brink was just a baby, a young kid learning basketball, a teenager and lastly their latest picture together.

The four-time NBA champion posted the photos hours after Brink was selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft. It was shared as a reminder of how the godkids lived together as kids up to their current status as star basketball players in their respective leagues.

In a YouTube video from 2021, Curry discussed how he and Brink are related. The Warriors star explained that Brink's parents are his godparents and he has a close relationship with them.

"I've seen her since she was a baby and her mom and dad's my godparents," Curry said [1:12-1:53]. "It's pretty awesome to having watched her grow up in the game and watch me and my brother play and seeing her just coming to her own as a talented high school prospect and now a highly-touted freshman at Stanford.

"I just love watching her play (and) love everything about her. She's been playing basketball for a very long time."

Cameron Brink to solidify LA Sparks' defense in 2024 WNBA season

Brink averaged 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game for Stanford in the 2023-24 season.

Cameron Brink, the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, will bring her talents to Hollywood as she was drafted by the Sparks.

In her last season with Stanford, the 6-foot-4 forward averaged 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. Her excellence on the hard court helped the Cardinal finish the season with a 30-6 record.

Stanford beat Norfolk State and Iowa State in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament to qualify for the Sweet 16. However, the Cardinal lost to NC State, 77-67, in its bid to reach the Elite Eight.

Brink brings her defensive skills to the WBNA team, which already ranks third in the league in points allowed. Los Angeles was the top shot-blocking team last season and could maintain their status with the talented forward around.

Alongside fellow rookie Rickea Jackson, and veterans Layshia Clarendon and Lexie Brown, she will aim to bring the three-time WNBA champions back to their glory days.

Last season, the Sparks had a 17-23 record and they hope to improve further alongside their new recruits.

