Cameron Brink reacts in 2-words to Sunisa Lee fangirling over her Knicks courtside appearance

Cameron Brink reacted to Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee appearing courtside at Madison Square Garden. The American star gymnast attended the game between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns.

Lee posted a series of her pictures from the game on Instagram. She wore a black blazer over a striped full-sleeve short. She also donned a diamond necklace with an Olympic logo pendant. The six-time Olympic medalist also posed with Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, and his father.

"night in the garden 💛," she wrote in the caption.

The post received lots of love from fans and some of the known faces in the world, and one of them was WNBA star Cameron Brink. She commented on the post, followed by a heart emoji.

"So pretty ❤️," Brink wrote.

Cameron Brink's comment on Sunisa Lee's post

Brink looked set to join Lee in the Paris Olympics as a member of the Team USA 3X3 women's basketball team. However, shortly after her selection, she suffered a devastating ACL injury that eventually ended her dream.

The LA Sparks star is at the end of the rehab from her injury now. She is expected to make her return when the season starts. Last month, during her podcast, the WNBA star revealed that she had finally started "jumping, the running, and the cutting slightly."

Cameron Brink drops big praise for Kayla Nicole after podcast appearance

Cameron Brink became a big Kayla Nicole fan after watching Nicole in the adventure reality shoe Special Forces. Brink was closely following Nicole while the show was running and followed it till Nicole won the latest season.

Just a few weeks after Brink manifested Nicole coming to her "Straight to Cam" podcast, they had Nicole on as a guest during their March 24 episode. That episode with the YouTube star is one of the most watched of the podcast so far.

In a conversation with Yahoo, Cameron Brink said that it was one of her favorite episodes so far. Calling her a "breath of fresh air," she also added that it was unfortunate that people didn't see how talented Nicole was.

"She's a breath of fresh air," Brink said. "I feel like, honestly, people need to get off that girl's back because she's a stud, and it really bothers me, you know, people don't see her for the talented human she is."

Brink's podcast with godsister Sydel Curry has been a successful chat show since it was released. They have been able to bring guests like rapper NLE Choppa, ESPN host Malika Andrews, and even their mothers on the show.

