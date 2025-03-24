Cameron Brink shares wild story of Steph Curry's father Dell Curry rescuing her mom from a fight

The "Straight to Cam" podcast, hosted by LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee, has provided fans glimpses into the lives of the Currys. Curry-Lee, the sister of NBA star Steph Curry, and Brink's parents have been friends since college at Virginia Tech.

Being close for that long means they share a lot of interesting memories, including one where they got into a fight while going dancing. This was the story that Brink told in "Straight to Cam's" latest episode, released on YouTube this Monday.

It involved Dell and Sonya Curry as well as Brink's parents dancing at the Marriott.

"My mom gets really animated, she loves to dance," Brink said. "I think she accidentally bumped into this man and he literally shoved her so hard it ripped her shirt. So then Dell (Curry) stepped in and hit the guy. Sonya was pregnant with Steph, and my mom looks over and she's on top of him hitting this man, while pregnant!" (15:50-16:18)

Cameron Brink's parents have been friends with Dell and Sonya Curry since their days at Virginia Tech. According to People.com, Dell and Brink's father were teammates on the basketball team. Meanwhile, Sonya and Brink's mom were roommates.

They aren't biologically related, but due to their tight-knit relationship, they give off familial vibes. Dell and Sonya are godparents to Brink, and Brink's parents are godparents to Steph Curry. This makes Steph and the Sparks forward godsiblings.

Cameron Brink gets candid on the LA Sparks using male practice players

The practice of female teams using male practice squads. However, when the LA Sparks announced that they were holding tryouts for male practice players, it opened up some discourse.

The reason for the discussion isn't rooted in the fact that the team is bringing in male players. Instead, it stems from some of the comments that have been made on social media.

Cameron Brink opened up about how she felt regarding the comments and the idea of practicing against male players.

"All the comments are like 'let Cameron Brink back me down' or something about Rickea (Jackson) or something about Kelsey (Plum)," Brink said. "First of all we need to heavily vet these men, preferably they're gay." (4:09-4:19)

On March 10, the Sparks posted on X that they were looking for male practice players. The post included an image that featured Cameron Brink, Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson and Dearica Hamby. It also stated that the tryouts will be held on April 12 at El Camino College.

This is not the first time that a team has used male practice players. Several teams have done it in the past. The organization also reassured everyone that they would make sure to do their due diligence in picking male practice players.

In an article by TMZ published on Wednesday, the Sparks said that the practice players will undergo background checks, placing the safety of their players as their priority.

