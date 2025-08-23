Can Azzi Fudd reunite with Paige Bueckers in the WNBA? Exploring the possibilities

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers were two of the top players in the country in their classes. The duo led the UConn Huskies to the national title this year, with Fudd named the Most Outstanding Player in the tournament.

With Bueckers as the team's floor general, she gelled with Fudd, who played alongside her as a shooting guard. Last year, they dominated college basketball, and there are speculations that they could play again together in the WNBA.

Bueckers was picked No. 1 pick this year by the Dallas Wings, and Fudd is projected to be a top selection in the 2026 WNBA draft. However, it would depend on the Wings if they'll pick first again next year.

According to Dallas reporter Grant Afseth, the Wings have a 40% chance to land the No. 1 pick. Although it doesn't give them certainty, it's still a high probability.

Fudd is projected by ESPN to be drafted at No. 2 pick behind Lauren Betts. If Dallas has the chance to select first, it will have to pass on Betts, who is an excellent scorer and shot blocker.

The Chicago Sky are expected to land the No. 2 selection; however, the Minnesota Lynx have their 2026 first-round pick. It is significant because the Lynx, the best team in the WNBA this season, would have a chance to further bolster their roster.

Azzi Fudd points out the best part of Paige Bueckers' game

Azzi Fudd watched Paige Bueckers play for four years. From practicing together to hitting the gym, Fudd saw firsthand what she did on the court.

Fudd recently revealed that Napheesa Collier and Bueckers were two of her favorite players. She also shared what part of Bueckers' game she wants to take.

"I love watching her play," Fudd said on Aug. 14, via "Close Friends Only."

"I think she brings so much to the game, on both ends of the floor, and I love her energy and her passion that she plays with. You can tell how much she loves the game, but I definitely wouldn't take anything from a game because I'm better than her. I would take her passing. She's a great passer."

Bueckers is averaging 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals in 30 games this season.

