Natasha Howard will join Caitlin Clark on the Indiana Fever for the 2025 WNBA season, having signed a one-year, $214,666 contract with the franchise in the offseason. Fever fans are buzzing with excitement at the prospect of watching Howard and Clark play together on the court.

The excitement grew even more after Howard delivered a stellar performance for Cukurova Basketbol on Wednesday. The two-time WNBA champion posted a stat line of 18 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, leading her team to a 92-77 victory over Valencia Basket Club. Howard shot 8 of 19 from the field, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc.

Indiana Fever fans couldn’t contain their excitement after Howard’s impressive display. Many users shared candid reactions and expressed their eagerness to see her bring the same energy to the Fever while playing alongside Caitlin Clark.

"Natasha Howard cutting for a Caitlin Clark assist will feed families!" a fan commented.

"I hat a game for Natasha Howard! I can’t wait to see these moves in the Fever uniform this year!" another posted.

"She's just making us all more excited for her on the Fever every day!," a fan wrote.

"The first fast break lob from CC gonna get thousands and thousands of likes," wrote another fan.

"loving it!!" a fan said.

Natasha Howard's wife Jac'Eil Duckworth reacts to her partner's performance

While Indiana Fever fans reacted to Natasha Howard's exceptional performance in an overseas league, the veteran forward's wife, Jac'Eil Duckworth, was quick to share her reaction as well. Jac'Eil used two expressive emojis to sum up her response to her wife's dazzling display.

There is considerable optimism within the Fever front office and among the franchise's fanbase about Howard playing a major role in the upcoming WNBA season. Additionally, her veteran experience and championship pedigree are expected to significantly elevate Caitlin Clark's game.

