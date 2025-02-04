Candace Parker makes her feelings known on Caitlin Clark-led Fever's offseason moves: "It’s going to be tough to guard them"

The Indiana Fever have made several notable moves this WNBA offseason to strengthen their roster around Caitlin Clark. WNBA legend Candace Parker weighed in on the Fever's new additions, making it clear that Clark and her squad will be a formidable challenge for the opposition in the 2025 season.

"Everybody’s talking about Atlanta, everybody’s talking about Phoenix, but I think what people should be talking about more is Indiana and their additions," Parker said during Unrivaled’s pregame show on Monday. "You’re talking about shooters, on shooters, on shooters. It’s going to be tough to guard them."

The Fever have made significant roster upgrades this offseason, signing Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner in free agency. Additionally, they bolstered their lineup by acquiring Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown through trades.

With a balanced mix of seasoned veterans and young talent, Indiana’s roster is shaping up to be highly competitive. At the heart of it all is Caitlin Clark’s generational talent, which remains the team’s biggest asset. Through these offseason moves, the Fever’s front office has sent a clear message to the league that their priority is winning now.

Caitlin Clark voices excitement on roster shakeup

In her rookie season, Caitlin Clark helped lead the Indiana Fever to their first playoff appearance in eight years. However, their postseason run was short-lived as they were swept 2-0 by the Connecticut Sun in the first round.

With the Fever making significant roster upgrades this offseason, the team now has a strong chance of making a deeper playoff push in the 2025 WNBA season. Clark herself is excited about the upcoming season, especially as the franchise is fully committed to building a winning team.

"I'm excited," Clark said on Sunday. "Obviously we made some great moves. I think Kelly and Amber and the whole Fever organization are helping us win now, and I think that's really important. I think they're putting really good pieces together that are going to complement each other really, really well."

Meanwhile, the Fever are expected to make at least one more move, likely to sign a backup point guard for Caitlin Clark. The franchise recently waived Grace Berger and Victaria Saxton, leaving them with $132,619 in remaining cap space.

