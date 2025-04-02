Candace Parker reacts as Billie Jean King expresses excitement after cementing her legacy with historic Hollywood Walk of Fame honor

Former WNBA star Candace Parker was excited to see former tennis superstar Billie Jean King achieve something incredible. According to Boardroom on Wednesday, King will have her star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, April 7. She will make history by becoming the first female athlete in sports entertainment to receive the honor.

King is most known for being a 39-time Grand Slam champion, and also a well-renowned trailblazer for gender equality in sports. Being a role model to many, the former tennis star continues to inspire others despite being 81 years old.

According to Boardroom's post on Instagram, radio host Ellen K will officiate the ceremony. Hollywood actor Jamie Lee Curtis and LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson are expected to be at the event as guest speakers.

King was honored to receive such an award and thanked her supporters via a video message.

Parker shared the post on her Instagram stories, showing her support and excitement for the living legend.

Parker gets excited for Billie Jean King

King is a well-accomplished athlete who has won the Female Athlete of the Year award. She's also the first female athlete to be named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year.

Candace Parker is getting honored in her own way

On March 28, the LA Sparks announced via X that the organization will retire Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey. The game will be at Crypto.com Arena against the Chicago Sky on June 29. The seven-time All-Star will get to be honored by the team where she had the most individual success.

Parker will join the Sparks as the third player to have her jersey retired by the franchise. She'll join Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11).

"To see my jersey hanging in the rafters amongst other legends is truly an honor," said Parker. "This moment is not just about me — it’s about my family, my teammates and the incredible support from the LA Sparks organization and fans.”

“I’m grateful to my parents, who believed in me every step of the way, to my brothers who still are my heroes and to my wife and kids, who inspire me every day. The Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) raised Lailaa and this was her playground growing up.”

Parker spent 13 seasons with the Sparks, leading the team to a title win in 2016. She averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists during that span. She also earned two MVP awards (2008 and 2013) while with the team.

