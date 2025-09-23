Cardi B leaves glowing message for “pretty” Angel Reese sharing sultry vacation snaps

Cardi B left a heartfelt message for Angel Reese on Tuesday after the Chicago Sky star shared pictures from her vacation on her Instagram account. Reese and the Sky had a bad end to their season as they failed to make the playoffs.However, Reese has moved past the losses from last season. She was seen enjoying her time in the sun. The Sky forward applauded the pictures she shared in her post's caption.&quot;Face pretty,&quot; she wrote.Cardi B agreed with Reese's caption in a comment.&quot;Face very pretty❤️&quot; she commented.Cardi B comments on Angel Reese's vacation look. (Image Source: @angelreese5/IG)In the first picture featured on the post, Angel Reese is lying down on a beach bed while wearing a printed peach colored swimsuit. She shows off her modeling skills by striking a pose.The Sky forward placed her left hand on her head and stared into the camera. She had her hair done with curls and brown highlights. The two other pictures on the post featured Reese in the same outfit but with different poses.Angel Reese is enjoying great success as a WNBA player after her second season in the league. On Sept. 18, Reebok released her signature sneaker collection, the AR 1s, which sold out completely in just five hours.Angel Reese flexes on doubters after signature shoes sell out in five hoursAngel Reese has emerged as a new big competitor in the basketball shoe landscape after her signature Reebok shoes sold out within a day of their release. Following the success of her first namesake shoe, the Sky forward flexed the product's success on the people who doubted her.&quot;I keep the moth*******ing receipts,&quot; Reeese said on her livestream. &quot;Everything's sold out, nice. ... All of them within five hours. I am so grateful, so blessed, honored, truthful, graceful and glad. This is the first time that I am happy about an accomplishment because we worked our a** off for this,&quot; Reese said on an Instagram live on Friday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring her livestream, the Sky forward revealed that the &quot;Mebounds&quot; colorway of her signature sneakers was the first product to sell out. The Reebok AR 1s come in three colorways: Mebounds, Receipts Ready, and Diamond Dust and retail for $120 a pair.The Diamond Dust colorway is a standard all-white sneaker combining white and off-white elements to give the sneakers a classy look. The Mebounds colorway is a bold all-pink shoe carrying a name that originated from internet trolls. Lastly, the Receipts Ready is a black and white shoe for fans who are looking for something more in line with other sneakers on the market.