Michael Jordan's ex-teammate sends 5-word message to Cardi B's shocking claims about Offset holding divorce hostage

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 23, 2025 15:02 GMT
Michael Jordan
Images via IMAGN

Michael Jordan's former teammate, Ron Harper, is a vocal presence on social media. On Monday, he tweeted a five-word message in response to the shocking claims made by rapper Cardi B about Offset holding their divorce proceedings hostage.

Harper responded to X account, My Mixtapez, which shared audio of Cardi B telling listeners that Offset wanted her to cover his taxes and other financials before he signed the divorce papers.

"Keep fighting then good luck."
Cardi B shared details of what she's going through during an X space on Monday.

“The only way I can get out of my marriage if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’m not, I’m fighting for that."
“I’m not gonna stop living my life because I’m practically still married because somebody want to held [sic] me hostage if I don’t give them millions of dollars to get out of it. So that’s what I’m going through in life.”
Cardi filed for divorce on July 31, 2024, following seven years of marriage. They share three children, Kulture, Wave and Blossom. Currently, she's pregnant with her fourth child and first for her current partner, Stefon Diggs, whom she's been with since late 2024.

Michael Jordan's former teammate, Ron Harper, on how he joined LA Lakers

Michael Jordan's former teammate, Ron Harper, was ready to call an end to his career after the 1998-99 season. However, he changed his mind when he received a call from his old coach, Phil Jackson, who was named coach of the LA Lakers ahead of the 1999-00 season.

Harper shared details of the conversation when he spoke to the Chicago Tribune in 2000.

"Phil told me to get off the couch [last summer] and get in basketball shape," Michael Jordan's former teammate, Harper said. "I said I had some things to do. He said, 'Do your stuff and be here.' I said I didn't know if I wanted to play. He said, 'I need you.'"

He joined a Lakers team that had a young Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. He left the Purple and Gold with two rings, solidifying his position as one of the best role players of his generation.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

