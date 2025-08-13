"Careful with the ankle" - WNBA fans praise Sophie Cunningham’s dedication as she heads to Fever game on foot in heels after car breakdown 

Fans fell in love with Sophie Cunningham again after watching her arrive for the Indiana Fever's game against the Dallas Wings in heels. A video of the Fever star, drenched in sweat, walking into the tunnel went viral on the internet.Cunningham walked into the tunnel, seemingly when every player had already gone to the locker room. As she arrived, she hilariously put her head down and revealed that her car had broken down and she had to walk to the arena. Despite being all sweaty, Cunningham posed for pictures with a big smile on her face, like it wasn't a big deal. Reacting to the post, some fans on X/Twitter urged her to be careful: &quot;Careful with the ankle. We need Sophie healthy.&quot; Purple Rider @blagg_williamLINK@sophiecham_fan @sophaller @espnW Careful with the ankle. We need Sophie healthy.Another fan suggested that the Fever player wear shoes: &quot;That's why you gotta wear comfy shoes ! At ALL TIMES.&quot;FaRKaLiCiOuS @farkascastLINK@sophiecham_fan @sophaller @espnW That's why you gotta wear comfy shoes ! At ALL TIMESAnother fan hailed Sophie Cunningham for being a great teammate and questioned why her teammates didn't show up for her: &quot;Sophie Cunningham is the ultimate teammate. She didn’t get picked up by her teammates when her car broke down before the game, yet she would still throw and take a punch for them.&quot; Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINK@sophiecham_fan @sophaller @espnW Sophie Cunningham is the ultimate teammate. She didn’t get picked up by her teammates when her car broke down before the game, yet she would still throw and take a punch for them.A fan wondered why Cunningham wouldn't get an Uber to the stadium: &quot;I hope it was super close to the stadium, or else why didn’t she phone a friend or an Uber?&quot;CinderMomE @CindermommyLINK@sophiecham_fan @sophaller @espnW I hope it was super close to the stadium, or else why didn’t she phone a friend or an Uber?A fan showered praise on Cunningham's not-so-serious attitude outside the basketball court: &quot;I love Sophie, she doesn't complain and can laugh at herself.&quot;Zanniest 🇵🇭 @zanniest_LINK@sophiecham_fan @sophaller @espnW I love Sophie, she doesn't complain and can laugh at herself. 😎🥰One fan wanted people to get the Fever star a car sponsor: &quot;What kind of car does she drive that it broke down? She needs a CAR sponsor! Hook it up X family! Who owns a car dealership? Get Sophie a new ride!&quot;Be Non Human ® @BeNonHumanLINK@sophiecham_fan @sophaller @espnW What kind of car does she drive that it broke down? She needs a CAR sponsor! Hook it up X family! Who owns a car dealership? Get Sophie a new ride!Meanwhile, a fan admitted that even after a tough time, Cunningham still looked stunning: &quot;And still looks that good.&quot;James waldo @jbawaldoLINK@sophiecham_fan @sophaller @espnW And still looks that good.Sophie Cunningham shines but Fever lose after nail-biting 4th quarter The Indiana Fever lost to the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after a nail-biting fourth quarter. After three quarters, the Wings had taken a 12-point lead. What seemed like an easy win for the Wings was contested until the last second, but the Fever ultimately lost the game 81-80. Sophie Cunningham scored an early nine points in the first two quarters and played a big role with Kelsey Mitchell in the second quarter to bring the Fever back into the game. She had a quiet third quarter, but rose up again with Mitchell as the Fever tried to make a comeback. Cunningham recorded 14 points, two rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes. She also made 50.0% of her field goals, including 50.0% from the 3-point line.