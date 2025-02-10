Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife drops 2-word reaction as Angel Reese embraces being a woman

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese embraced being a woman via a post on social media during Super Bowl Sunday, wherein she starred in a commercial for McDonald's. Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, was one of several basketball personalities to comment on Reese's post.

In a post on Instagram, the double-double machine shared a bunch of selfies before her Super Bowl ad for McDonald's which also featured Breanna Stewart and Lisa Leslie.

"I love being a woman!" Reese wrote.

La La Anthony dropped a two-word reaction to the Chicago Sky star's post.

"Gorgeous baby," La La wrote.

La La Anthony comments on Angel Reese's post.

La La's son with Carmelo, Kiyan Anthony, was a guest on the WNBA star's Unapologetically Angel podcast in October last year. The 17-year-old basketball prospect discussed a variety of topics, including his budding career, the legacy of his legendary father and even dating.

Reese advised the teenager to carefully select whom he dates.

"You need to be careful," Reese said. "When you go to the league, this is coming from sis, even when you’re in college, you need to be careful with these women. One slip up, you be seeing these stories? ... You're 17. It’s the women you gotta worry about that’s a lot older than you, too. Be careful, we not playing."

Kiyan Anthony is a current senior at Long Island Lutheran High School in New York. He plays shooting guard and is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He committed to playing for the Syracuse Orange, the alma mater of his father Carmelo, who led the program to the 2003 NCAA Championship.

La La Anthony's reaction to Angel Reese's advice for Kiyan

After Angel Reese's advice for Kiyan Anthony went viral on social media, La La and Carmelo Anthony reacted to it on the NBA legend's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. La La appreciated the words from Reese, whom she called part of their family and a big sister to Kiyan.

"I think that's the best advice," La La said. "I'm so glad she told him ... I love her. She's like family and she's like a big sister. And I think it's good for him to hear it from somebody probably other than his mom."

Carmelo and Reese are both from Baltimore, so there's a connection between them. Even though he was born in New York, the former Knicks star grew up in Baltimore and was one of the best stars to come out of the city.

