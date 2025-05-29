"CC is like the curry effect": Fever fans stunned as Caitlin Clark’s absence leaves Aliyah Boston stranded

The Indiana Fever clearly felt the absence of injured point guard Caitlin Clark during their 83-77 loss to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. Without Clark orchestrating the offense, the team looked stagnant on multiple possessions and struggled to move the ball effectively. Her absence seemed to impact star center Aliyah Boston the most.
Boston attempted just five shots throughout the game, converting four of them, and finished with 10 points, leaving both Fever and WNBA fans baffled. With Clark sidelined due to a quad injury, many expected the Fever to rely more heavily on Boston offensively, especially given her efficiency and strong form this season.
However, that shift never materialized against the Mystics. Fans quickly voiced their frustration online, pointing to Clark’s ability to elevate those around her, particularly Boston. The two have developed strong on-court chemistry over the past year and Clark’s playmaking has been instrumental in maximizing Boston’s presence in the paint.
A fan said:
Another fan said:
A fan commented:
Commented another fan:
A fan said:
Another fan said:
Stephanie White needs to find ways to involve Aliyah Boston more
It was nothing short of shocking that the Fever’s second-best player Aliyah Boston took just five shots in a game where their top star Caitlin Clark was sidelined. Head coach Stephanie White now faces the critical task of rethinking the team’s offensive strategy in Clark’s absence.
One thing is clear: Boston attempting only five shots cannot be part of the game plan moving forward if the Fever hope to stay competitive. Boston has been in dominant form this season, averaging 16.8 points on 11.2 field goal attempts per game while shooting an impressive 62.5% from the field.
In the first four games with Clark at the helm, Boston averaged 12.7 shot attempts per game. In the previous outing against the New York Liberty, she attempted 19 shots and converted 12, a testament to what she’s capable of when involved consistently. The onus now falls squarely on coach White to ensure Boston becomes the focal point of the offense in the games ahead.