"CC is like the curry effect": Fever fans stunned as Caitlin Clark’s absence leaves Aliyah Boston stranded

The Indiana Fever clearly felt the absence of injured point guard Caitlin Clark during their 83-77 loss to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. Without Clark orchestrating the offense, the team looked stagnant on multiple possessions and struggled to move the ball effectively. Her absence seemed to impact star center Aliyah Boston the most.

Boston attempted just five shots throughout the game, converting four of them, and finished with 10 points, leaving both Fever and WNBA fans baffled. With Clark sidelined due to a quad injury, many expected the Fever to rely more heavily on Boston offensively, especially given her efficiency and strong form this season.

Expand Tweet

However, that shift never materialized against the Mystics. Fans quickly voiced their frustration online, pointing to Clark’s ability to elevate those around her, particularly Boston. The two have developed strong on-court chemistry over the past year and Clark’s playmaking has been instrumental in maximizing Boston’s presence in the paint.

A fan said:

Feel Fully Alive Again @AKALiHeping CC is like the curry effect. Teammates get lots of wide open shots.

Another fan said:

Stevemd @showbizkid12 She relies on the collapse on Clark to be open to get the ball

A fan commented:

MEL711 @MEL18451 Yea most of her looks come from CC drawing the defense but you don’t really need to guard Colson and KM not looking to pass

Commented another fan:

❤ @visleftasscheek its actually pissing me off we all know how good AB can be shes avg a double double DOES NO ONE OTHER THAN CC GET HER?

A fan said:

Wesley Cody @WesleyCody9 I'm at work but u gave your second best player just five shots?

Another fan said:

correlation @nosyone4 aliyah shooting 80% from the field and we could only get her 5 shots lmao ok

Stephanie White needs to find ways to involve Aliyah Boston more

It was nothing short of shocking that the Fever’s second-best player Aliyah Boston took just five shots in a game where their top star Caitlin Clark was sidelined. Head coach Stephanie White now faces the critical task of rethinking the team’s offensive strategy in Clark’s absence.

Expand Tweet

One thing is clear: Boston attempting only five shots cannot be part of the game plan moving forward if the Fever hope to stay competitive. Boston has been in dominant form this season, averaging 16.8 points on 11.2 field goal attempts per game while shooting an impressive 62.5% from the field.

In the first four games with Clark at the helm, Boston averaged 12.7 shot attempts per game. In the previous outing against the New York Liberty, she attempted 19 shots and converted 12, a testament to what she’s capable of when involved consistently. The onus now falls squarely on coach White to ensure Boston becomes the focal point of the offense in the games ahead.

