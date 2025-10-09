"CC wants a center who’s an enforcer": Fever fans buzz after Caitlin Clark urges Hannah Stuelke to play like Draymond Green

Iowa Hawkeye star Hannah Stuelke confirmed on TV that Caitlin Clark told her to pattern her game after Draymond Green. Stuelke, who appeared on “The Big Ten Network” live on Wednesday, said that, as Clark suggested, Green’s “aggression” and “passion” were key for her. The WNBA superstar’s advice has helped Stuelke become arguably the Hawkeyes’ best two-way player.Fans reacted to Stuelke confirming that Clark wanted her to study the Golden State Warriors’ feisty defensive ace:“I believe it. I also believe that CC wants a center who’s an enforcer. tired of getting beat up on lmao.”Yellen From the Mountaintop @yellenomixLINK@nosyone4 i believe it. i also believe that CC wants a center who’s an enforcer. tired of getting beat up on lmaoOne fan said:Trent Harvey @TheTrentHarveyLINK@nosyone4 Not exactly a role model baller but I get it.Another fan added:Rebecca @IamRebeLINK@nosyone4 Stulke, AB front court would smoke the entire league with CC at the pointOne more fan continued:Norris' knees @norriskneesLINK@nosyone4 Hopefully she will get Green’s passion, energy and aggressiveness but not all his crazy fouls, dirty plays and unsportsmanlike behavior.Another fan reacted:Julian Estez @Juliyest08LINK@nosyone4 So Caitlin needed a Draymond. Glad she found it in Sophie Cunningham.😎Over her last two seasons with the Hawkeyes, Hannah Stuelke has averaged 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. She started in 64 of 67 games during that stretch. Stuelke has become an indispensable part of Iowa’s rotation.Stuelke is a little undersized, though, particularly once she joins the WNBA. At 6-foot-2, she could expand her game and take Caitlin Clark as an inspiration. Stuelke is a career 22.6% shooter from deep. Like Draymond Green, she could also improve her shot from that distance to keep defenses honest.Clark’s former Iowa teammate still has one year left of college eligibility. She has enough time to work on her game before joining the WNBA.Caitlin Clark and Hannah Stuelke fell short of 2024 NCAA women’s basketball championshipCaitlin Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes to another NCAA women’s basketball title game in 2024. After losing to the Angel Reese-led LSU the previous year, the Hawkeyes had a chance to redeem themselves against the stacked South Carolina Gamecocks.Iowa got off to a hot start and led 27-20 after the first quarter. The Gamecocks, which did not lose a game that year, regrouped to chase down Clark and Co. South Carolina won the next three quarters 67-48 to win the championship game 87-75.Caitlin Clark finished with 30 points but went 10-for-28. She added eight rebounds and five assists. Hannah Stuelke contributed 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.South Carolina star and now Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso led the Gamecocks with 15 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and two assists.