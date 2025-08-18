  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 18, 2025 12:16 GMT
"Channeling her inner CC": Fever fans ride behind $233,468 Aliyah Boston as her cheerleading energy ignites historic win for Indiana.

The Indiana Fever recorded their most impressive victory of the 2025 WNBA season on Sunday. Star center Aliyah Boston, who is on a three-year, $233,468 contract, registered her 15th double-double of the season. She helped the Fever erase a 21-point deficit to secure a 99-93 overtime win against the Connecticut Sun.

Beyond stuffing the stat sheet with an imperious all-around display, Boston became the team’s energizer. Her intensity on the court, and even on the bench while taking a breather, was both fantastic and infectious. A viral video montage of Boston’s fired-up moments from the game perfectly captured how deeply she was involved in the action.

Social media buzzed as soon as the video highlighting Boston’s energy hit the internet. Fans, especially the Fever faithful, made their feelings clear and showered praise on the three-time All-Star.

"She was channeling her inner CC," a fan wrote.
Wrote another:

A fan said:

Said another:

A fan commented:

Commented another:

Aliyah Boston carries out pregame ritual in Caitlin Clark's absence

Caitlin Clark didn’t travel with the team for their road game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. Clark and Aliyah Boston have shared a pregame ritual all season, clips of which have gone viral on multiple occasions. The two Indiana Fever young stars typically exchange a heartfelt embrace on the bench and offer each other words of affirmation before every game.

With Clark absent from the bench, it didn’t stop Boston from carrying on the ritual. The star center playfully re-created the pregame routine with an imaginary Clark and the video instantly went viral across social media platforms.

Talking about Boston’s stats during the Fever’s win over the Sun, the former South Carolina standout delivered a flawless stat line and made a massive impact on both ends of the floor. She finished with 14 points on 7 of 13 shooting and also recorded 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

