Chelsea Gray injury update: Is the Aces star playing vs the Seattle Storm (June 7, 2024)

Chelsea Gray has been listed as out ahead of the Las Vegas Aces' matchup against the Seattle Storm on Friday as part of the 2024 Commissioner's Cup. Gray has not played for the back-to-back defending champions this season because of a lower left leg injury.

Jackie Young has stepped up in Gray's absence and has taken over her position as she continues to recover. Young is averaging 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season. Kelsey Plum is also doing her thing in the Aces' backcourt.

In addition to Gray, the Aces are also dealing with another injury. Kierstan Bell is also dealing with a lower leg injury, but on her right side. Bell has not played since the season opener against the Phoenix Mercury on May 14 and there's no timetable for her return.

What happened to Chelsea Gray?

Chelsea Gray suffered a lower left leg injury in Game 3 of the 2023 WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. Gray heard a "pop" in her foot during the third quarter of Game 3 with the Liberty up by eight points against the Aces.

Gray was trying to defend Breanna Stewart, who tried backing her up in the post. Stewart seemingly stepped on the Aces guard's foot which caused her to limp immediately. Alysha Clark came to help defend the reigning MVP, with Kelsey Plum completing the defensive effort with a steal.

However, Gray was hobbling in the next possession so head coach Becky Hammon had no choice but to take a timeout. The 2022 WNBA Finals MVP was clearly in pain on the bench and had to skip with her good leg to get back to the locker room. She will eventually miss Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, wherein the Aces lifted their second straight championship.

Chelsea Gray has no timetable for recovery

The Las Vegas Aces are confident that Chelsea Gray will be able to play this season despite having no timetable for recovery. Gray is traveling with the team and serves as an extra coach on the bench for the back-to-back defending champions.

"Chelsea is like another coach, so I'm always getting advice from her and just trying to do what I can to help the team. I'm always looking over at Chelsea trying to get some feedback," Jackie Young said in an interview with Jack Williams of the Las Vegas Sun.

Gray also told ESPN's Michael Voepel that she's confident about returning this season and even possibly playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. She's no longer wearing a walking boot on the sidelines, but is required to wear them when going out in public.