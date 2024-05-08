Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze cheer on Angel Reese at Sky vs. Liberty clash

Chicago Bears rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze cheered on fellow Windy City pro sports newbie Angel Reese. The dup rocked up for the Sky's home preseason game against the defending Eastern Conference champions New York Liberty on Tuesday.

The two gridiron stars were at courtside at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago to witness Reese and the Sky dominate the Liberty in their WNBA preseason game.

The Sky were looking to bounce back after dropping their first preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx, 92-81, on May 3.

The Sky rolled over in defeating the Liberty, 101-53, led by Marina Mabley, who finished with 20 points.

Dana Evans backstopped her with 19 points, seven assists, and five rebounds while Angel Reese had 13 points, to go along with five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 18 minutes of play.

New York, meanwhile, was led by Sabrina Ionescu with eight points while Breanna Stewart had five points.

Like Angel Reese, Williams, and Odunze have been thrust as the future of professional sports in Chicago after being selected by the Bears in the opening round of this year's NFL draft.

Williams was picked first overall after an illustrious collegiate career at the University of Southern California. The Trojan QB was the Heisman Trophy winner in 2022.

Wide receiver Odunze, for his part, was selected ninth overall following an All-American campaign at the University of Washington.

Meanwhile, Reese was selected seventh overall by the Sky in this year's WNBA draft. She was an NCAA champion in 2023 with the LSU Tigers and an All-American.

In Chicago, she joins forces with fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso of NCAA champion South Carolina in trying to help a team that finished the season fifth in the East and eighth overall last season.

The Sky begin their 2024 WNBA campaign on May 15 in a road game against the Dallas Wings.

Angel Reese rallies behind fellow DMV representative Caleb Williams

Angel Reese is excited to be playing pro sports in the same city as fellow DMV native Caleb Williams.

She manifested this when the 22-year-old Williams was selected first overall in this year's NFL draft, taking to X (formerly Twitter) and giving a shoutout to the former USC Trojan star quarterback.

Reese wrote:

"DMV TIES! LET'S TURN THE CUTY UP! CONGRATS GANG! @CALEBcsw

Both Reese and Williams came from the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia) metropolitan area. The basketball star hails from Randallstown, Maryland, while Williams is from Washington, D.C.

The two were five-star recruits from high school and became stars in their respective sports in college, which, in turn, led to being picked high in both the WNBA and NFL drafts.