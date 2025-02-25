Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh drops heartfelt reaction to Angel Reese's dominance in Unrivaled: "Let the work talk"

Angel Reese has been playing exceptional basketball in the ongoing 3x3 Unrivaled tournament in Miami. Her scorching hot streak had Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh fired up on Tuesday. Reese delivered another outstanding performance, leading the Rose Basketball Club to a 71-59 victory over the Phantom Basketball Club.

Ad

The former WNBA All-Star continued her dominant play with her fourth consecutive double-double. She finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. She shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 1 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Coach Tyler Marsh praised Reese's consistent performance for her Unrivaled team and shared an encouraging message on X (formerly Twitter). He urged the former LSU star to continue putting in the work every day and let her efforts speak for themselves.

"Day x Day. Let the work talk," Marsh wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese's recent masterclass came on the heels of her historic performance against the Lunar Owls just a few days ago. In that game, Reese made history by becoming the first player to record a 20-20 game, finishing with 22 points and 21 rebounds.

Angel Reese receives love from Natasha Cloud

Angel Reese received a heartfelt shoutout from her peer Natasha Cloud as she continued her impressive streak on Tuesday. Cloud, a member of Phantom BC, praised the young forward's greatness while also subtly addressing the critics who have relentlessly criticized Reese.

Ad

"I think you guys see Angel's greatness from college to her rookie season... she's finishing better," Cloud said. "Y'all better give her flowers, as much as they like to s**t on her...Angel is definitely setting the tone for them...when you have that and other other players around you matching your example it creates good things."

Ad

Reese is averaging 13.2 points and 11.7 rebounds over 10 games in the Unrivaled. Up next, the superstar forward will face Mist BC on Saturday.

Also read: $400,000 star doesn't mince words on Angel Reese's greatness amid Sky star's breathtaking run in Unrivaled: "They like to s**t on her"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback