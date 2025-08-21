  • home icon
  Chicago Sky Injury Report: Angel Reese and two other stars on injury list for game against New York Liberty (Aug. 21)

Chicago Sky Injury Report: Angel Reese and two other stars on injury list for game against New York Liberty (Aug. 21)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 21, 2025 11:00 GMT
Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty
Chicago Sky Injury Report: Angel Reese and two other stars on injury list for game against New York Liberty (Aug. 21). (Image Source: Getty)

The Chicago Sky will cross swords against the New York Liberty in a regular-season game on Thursday. Ahead of the contest, the Sky are dealing with uncertainty regarding the availability of some of their key players, including Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith.

Reese is listed as probable due to a lingering back injury. The two-time All-Star made her comeback in Chicago’s previous game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday after missing seven consecutive games. The former LSU forward marked her return with a stellar performance, posting a stat line of 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Sky were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday following the LA Sparks’ victory over the Dallas Wings. With nothing significant left to play for this season, it will be interesting to see whether the franchise decides to shut down Angel Reese for the remainder of the year to give her more time to regain full health.

Meanwhile, Hailey Van Lith and Ariel Atkins are also listed as probable on the injury report. Van Lith did not play in the previous game, while Atkins delivered a strong performance as the team’s joint-leading scorer alongside Reese, recording 19 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Chicago’s season never truly got going, with injuries preventing the team from realizing its full potential. The franchise currently holds an 8-26 record, sits in 12th place in the standings and is riding a five-game losing streak.

Where to watch Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty?

The Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty game will take place on Thursday, Aug. 21, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Sky vs Liberty game will be broadcast live on WWOR-My9 (local), The U (local) and WCIU (local). Live streaming will be available on Liberty Live and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

