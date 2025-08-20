"WNBA version of Michael Jordan": Fans brutally mock Angel Reese after she miserably bricks uncontested layup in comeback game

Angel Reese made her highly anticipated comeback during the Chicago Sky's 94-88 loss to the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. The former LSU standout suited up for Chicago after missing seven consecutive games due to a back injury. The two-time All-Star delivered an efficient performance, scoring 19 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the floor.However, there was one play in the game where the Sky forward made a blunder, miserably missing an uncontested layup. In the second quarter, with Chicago trailing 42-34, Reese had an excellent opportunity to score on a fast break. She did everything right on that play, except finishing it.Social media was abuzz as it often is whenever the Sky forward misses a layup during a game. WNBA fans dropped candid reactions, with several netizens brutally mocking Reese for bricking the attempt.&quot;The WNBA version of Michael Jordan!!&quot; a fan commented.Toomer @MagnoliaToomerLINKThe WNBA version of Michael Jordan!!Commented another: Kurt Nimphius' Hair @Hcp1HcpLINKThis is just like 10U teams at my local Y. Tallest kid charges down the court with the ball and bricks the lay up.A fan said: ReallyNotBearsFan480 @BeenBannedX3LINKIt's hilarious how they defend her. They literally let her shoot and get position for the rebound. LmfaoSaid another:Divvy.Bet @DivvyBetLINKCan take the girl outta the brick, can’t take the brick outta the girlA fan wrote: Bridges4theWin @TylerBridges01LINKI don’t understand why more people don’t want to pay money to see this live! 🔥😆Wrote another: Oily Big Dog @OilyBigDogLINKThis is getting retarded lmao what a useless playerAngel Reese marks her return with a strong performanceAngel Reese picked up right where she had left off before her injury setback. She delivered another strong all-around performance on both ends of the court, even though her effort went in vain as the Chicago Sky dropped their fifth consecutive game.The 6-foot-4 forward showed little to no signs of rust and her return instantly made the Sky far more competitive than they had been in recent outings. In an efficient display, Reese posted 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 26:20 minutes of play.Meanwhile, Chicago fell to an 8-26 record after suffering yet another loss on Tuesday. With 10 games remaining in the season, Reese and her teammates will be desperate to end their campaign on a high note by stringing together some wins. The team currently holds the second-worst record in the league.