  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "WNBA version of Michael Jordan": Fans brutally mock Angel Reese after she miserably bricks uncontested layup in comeback game

"WNBA version of Michael Jordan": Fans brutally mock Angel Reese after she miserably bricks uncontested layup in comeback game

By Atishay Jain
Published Aug 20, 2025 02:35 GMT
&quot;WNBA version of Michael Jordan&quot;: Fans brutally mock Angel Reese after she miserably bricks uncontested layup in comeback game. (Image Credit: Getty)
"WNBA version of Michael Jordan": Fans brutally mock Angel Reese after she miserably bricks uncontested layup in comeback game. (Image Credit: Getty)

Angel Reese made her highly anticipated comeback during the Chicago Sky's 94-88 loss to the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. The former LSU standout suited up for Chicago after missing seven consecutive games due to a back injury. The two-time All-Star delivered an efficient performance, scoring 19 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the floor.

Ad

However, there was one play in the game where the Sky forward made a blunder, miserably missing an uncontested layup. In the second quarter, with Chicago trailing 42-34, Reese had an excellent opportunity to score on a fast break. She did everything right on that play, except finishing it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Social media was abuzz as it often is whenever the Sky forward misses a layup during a game. WNBA fans dropped candid reactions, with several netizens brutally mocking Reese for bricking the attempt.

"The WNBA version of Michael Jordan!!" a fan commented.
Ad

Commented another:

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Said another:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Wrote another:

Ad

Angel Reese marks her return with a strong performance

Angel Reese picked up right where she had left off before her injury setback. She delivered another strong all-around performance on both ends of the court, even though her effort went in vain as the Chicago Sky dropped their fifth consecutive game.

Ad

The 6-foot-4 forward showed little to no signs of rust and her return instantly made the Sky far more competitive than they had been in recent outings. In an efficient display, Reese posted 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 26:20 minutes of play.

Meanwhile, Chicago fell to an 8-26 record after suffering yet another loss on Tuesday. With 10 games remaining in the season, Reese and her teammates will be desperate to end their campaign on a high note by stringing together some wins. The team currently holds the second-worst record in the league.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications