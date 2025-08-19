Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Storm? Coach Tyler Marsh reveals latest on Sky star's availability (Aug. 19)

Angel Reese is doubtful to suit up for the Chicago Sky in their interconference regular-season game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. She is listed as &quot;questionable&quot; on the team’s injury report due to a back issue that has kept her sidelined for the past seven games.Reese participated in the team’s practice session on Monday, after which coach Tyler Marsh provided an update on her status. Marsh did not rule out the possibility of the former LSU standout playing on Tuesday but affirmed that the final decision will be made after the pregame shootaround.&quot;She looked great,&quot; Marsh said. &quot;She fit right in. It's like she hadn't missed any time off. The Chemistry is still there with her teammates, and she picked up on stuff we were doing, picked up on the game plan going into tomorrow.&quot;So, we'll continue to see how she feels tomorrow at shootaround and gauge it day by day still. It's possible (she plays against Storm).&quot;The Chicago Sky are struggling at the moment, having lost their last four games. Their chances of making the playoffs remain next to negligible, but the franchise will hope to finish the regular season on a high. The team currently sits in 12th place in the league with a dismal 8-25 record and has dropped nine of its last 10 games.If Angel Reese returns to lead the charge against the Seattle Storm, Chicago’s odds of snapping their four-game slide would improve significantly.Where to watch Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm?The Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm game will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).The Sky vs. Storm game will be telecast live on The U, WCIU, KOMO 4 and CW Seattle. Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).