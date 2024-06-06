Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Injury Reports for June 6 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky head to DC to take on the Washington Mystics for the first of the four-game series slated between the two teams this 2024 WNBA regular season. There has been enough drama ahead of the contest already as the Sky players were harassed by a man at the hotel.

Come Thursday, they will look to put the murky incident behind them and focus on getting their fledging campaign on track against the 0-9 Mystics.

The Sky are pretty much healthy with Diamond DeShields upgraded to probable ahead of the matchup. The Mystics have two players on the sidelines. Here's a quick look at the updated injury report leading up to the skirmish between the two teams.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Injury Reports for June 6

Chicago Sky injury report for June 6

The Sky will welcome the return of their 29-year-old Diamond DeShields. It has been a rough start for the forward, who was banged up with an ankle injury. She also dealt with a foot injury and an illness that saw her two of Chicago's last six games. She comes in as 'probable' and has been averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists this season.

Washington Mystics injury report for June 6

The Mystics will miss guard Brittany Sykes on Thursday. She has been dealing with an ankle injury that saw her miss eight games for Washington and has been ruled out of the matchup. The team did provide a positive update about her return and Sykes is expected to take the floor on Friday against the Indiana Fever. She is averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in the lone game played so far.

Center Shakira Austin has been ruled out as well with a hip injury, and her status for their back-to-back skirmishes remains unclear. Aaliyah Edwards and Myisha Hines-Allen will see more minutes in her absence. She has been averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds so far this season. The rest of the Mystics unit is ready to take the floor.

Where to watch Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics?

Tip-off between the Sky and the Mystics is slated for 7 pm ET. Fans can catch the game on Amazon Prime Video and the WNBA app. Local TV coverage includes Monumental Sports Network and The U. Upon conclusion of the game, the matchup will be available to view on demand on WNBA League Pass.