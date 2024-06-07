Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Player Stats and Box Scores for June 6 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky versus Washington Mystics matchup was among the two games that were scheduled in the WNBA today. The Mystics, who had a 0-9 record prior to the game, looked to defend their homecourt against the Sky who came into the contest with a 3-5 record. This was the first game played between these two teams this season with three more to come later in the year.

The Mystics were desperate to secure their first win of the 2024 season at the expense of the Sky. Aaliyah Edwards led the way with a double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds, but it was not enough for her team to grab their first W. Chicago came away with a 79-71 victory on Thursday, meaning the Mystics are now 0-10 for the season. Their next chance for a win comes against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Friday.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics player stats and box scores

Chicago Sky player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT TO Diamond DeShields 2 2 0 0 0 2 1-4 0-3 0-0 2 Angel Reese 16 11 3 5 0 1 5-17 0-0 6-8 1 Elizabeth Williams 6 1 0 0 0 1 3-5 0-0 0-0 1 Marina Mabrey 10 3 2 1 0 3 4-7 1-4 1-1 3 Dana Evans 0 1 4 0 1 1 0-4 0-2 0-0 1 Lindsay Allen 4 3 3 4 0 0 0-6 0-1 4-6 0 Chennedy Carter 25 4 2 0 0 2 10-17 0-0 5-5 2 Kamilla Cardoso 2 5 3 0 0 1 1-4 0-0 0-0 1 Brianna Turner 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Michaela Onyenwere 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Isabelle Harrison 14 7 0 2 0 1 6-10 0-1 2-2 1 Kysre Gondrezick 0 1 0 2 0 1 0-3 0-3 0-0 1

Washington Mystics player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Karlie Samuelson 3 5 2 0 0 1 1-6 1-4 0-0 -2 Aaliyah Edwards 23 14 2 1 4 6 10-12 0-0 3-3 -13 Stefanie Dolson 8 0 5 0 2 2 3-6 2-3 0-0 +5 Ariel Atkins 10 4 1 1 0 2 4-12 1-2 1-4 +1 Julie Vanloo 6 0 7 1 0 4 2-10 0-5 2-4 -9 Myisha Hines-Allen 2 4 0 1 0 2 1-4 0-1 0-0 -12 Shatori Walker-Kimbrough 11 2 1 2 0 4 3-7 0-2 5-5 -11 Jade Melbourne 6 2 1 1 0 3 2-4 0-0 2-3 -2 Emily Engstler 2 5 1 0 1 0 1-3 0-0 0-1 +3 Shakira Austin DNP DiDi Richards DNP

Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics game summary

The Chicago Sky versus Washington Mystics contest started well for the winless Mystics. They did give up the first field goal of the game, but they responded by going on an 11-3 run. However, they were not able to sustain that momentum as the Sky countered with eight unanswered points to tie the game. The Mystics were able to propel themselves ahead again and by the time it ended, they led 21-15.

Chicago tried to answer back early in the second quarter by scoring six unanswered points to tie the game once again. However, Washington countered by going on a huge run to grow their lead to 11 points. The Sky tried to get back in the game for the rest of the first half but the winless Mystics remained ahead. Things were looking up for the Mystics by the time the first half concluded with a 44-35 lead.

The Mystics fortune would begin to turn around in the third quarter as they would only score four points within the first six minutes of the second half while the Sky started to slowly chip away at their lead. Before the four-minute mark, the Sky had already taken a one-point lead, 49-48.

Chicago continued to assert themselves as they took a six-point lead once the quarter ended, 60-54.

Washington remained resilient for the rest of the game but they would never take the lead again. They were able to cut the Sky's lead to as little as two points with a little over three minutes left, but Chicago would prove to be too much as they went on a final run to win the game, 79-71.

Angel Reese secures career high vs Washington Mystics

Angel Reese hasn't had trouble in showing the WNBA what she can do since transitioning to the pros. She's scored in double figures in six of their eight games prior to the game against the Washington Mystics.

However, she took it to a whole new level in tonight's contest by getting her third straight double-double – the fourth of her career – and a career-high in points. The 16 points she contributed tonight are the best of her career so far, and it would be safe to assume that she will surpass that mark again soon.