In Photos: Angel Reese displays priceless 1 of 1 custom purse with sleek all-black outfit for game vs Mystics

Every WNBA game also doubles as a platform for players to flaunt their impeccable fashion senses and Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese flaunted hers once again. Ahead of her team's game against the Washington Mystics, Reese showed up to the Capitol One Arena in a black dress and white sneakers.

However, neither the dress nor the shoes wasn't the true highlight of the LSU alum's outfit. Instead, it was the special pink purse made by Reebok that she was carrying with her.

Reese's outfit and several teammate's pregame fits were captured and posted on the Sky's official Instagram page. Take a look at her outfit here.

Angel Reese's pre-game outfit (Image via Chicago Sky's Instagram)

The purse Reese was carrying as part of her pregame outfit was featured in an Instagram reel by Ceeze where it was explained that it was made of various deconstructed Reebok Club C's.

It was also revealed that the bag was made specifically for Reese and is not available to the public for purchase.

The Chicago Sky rookie signed an NIL deal with Reebok back in 2013 when she was still playing with LSU and the brand continued their partnership with her in the pros.

Angel Reese earns top 2 spot in ESPN's rookie ranking

With less than ten games under her belt as a pro, it is safe to say that Angel Reese is still adjusting to the pace and the physicality at the professional level. Despite that, she has already shown that she can have a positive impact on her team.

This is evidenced by ESPN giving her the second spot in their WNBA rookie ladder after the first month of the 2024 season. The only player ahead of her is LA Sparks defensive stalwart Cameron Brink.

Reese ranked above several players who were drafted ahead of her, namely Rickea Jackson who was taken at fourth and Aaliyah Edwards who was taken one spot ahead of Reese at sixth. ESPN ranked Jackson and Edwards fourth and seventh respectively.

Perhaps most surprising is the fact that she currently outranks the number one overall pick and her perceived rival Caitlin Clark who was given the sixth spot by ESPN in their rookie rankings.

For the month of May, Reese played in six games wherein she averaged 11.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. She also put in some work on the defensive end with eight steals in the six games she played in her first month as a pro.

She has also continued her notable performance in June where her team has played two games so far. In those two games, she has scored eight and 13 respectively as well as a combined 23 rebounds (13 in the first game, 10 on the second).

This ranking from ESPN won't be the last this season and is bound to change as the 2024 campaign continues but if Angel Reese continues to show consistent improvement, she would become a permanent fixture on top of the rankings.

