WNBA fans scout key flaw in how Angel Reese plays offense: "Just be throwing that sh*t up with her eyes closed"

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is one of the most hyped-up rookies in the WNBA this season. She was drafted as the seventh overall pick and quickly found her place as a starter for the Sky. However, the former LSU star has been struggling with her shooting.

As per ESPN, Reese is shooting 33.3% from the field and a disappointing 0.0% from downtown. Fans were quick to notice that and started trolling the rookie for her failed attempts at the rim. One fan accused her of throwing the ball without even looking where she was throwing it, which caused a discussion online:

"Angel is one of the worst finishers I ever seen at the rim. Jesus Christ. just be throwing that sh*t up with her eyes closed."

Other fans rallied to express their thoughts:

"That's how she gets all those offensive rebounds though!" @CheezyCheezus said.

"She really is bad. Most of her boards are off her misses lol," @troll_god101 said.

"Her entire game is built around rebounding her own missed layups, and continuing to do so until she gets fouled… elite offensive rebounder but goddamn," @BigSkip2823 said.

Many appreciated the Sky star's rebounding skills but accused her of collecting her own most of the time. While many fans were criticizing and trolling the rookie for her shooting, some were more realistic:

"We working on that," @KaujuanR said.

"Definitely the part of her game that needs all the work."

Reese has played eight games this season and is currently averaging 10.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Angel Reese's ejected against the New York Liberty

The Chicago Sky faced the New York Liberty on Wednesday night and while the Liberty were victorious (75-88), Angel Reese was the focal point of an incident. Reese was ejected after a fifth personal foul.

The transition from college basketball to the WNBA hasn't been seamless for Reese, and she is adapting to a more physical and cerebral game. After receiving her fifth personal foul, Reese was not happy and expressed her displeasure.

She was handed a technical foul and gestured in frustration. The official gave her another technical for the wave and she was immediately ejected from the game. Angel Reese scored 13 points, collected 10 rebounds and dished out an assist before being ejected.