"Chiefs suck like the WNBA without CC" - Fans react to Caitlin Clark hoping for Travis Kelce & company's 'magic' before Kansas City fall to the Eagles

Caitlin Clark was hoping for some &quot;magic&quot; from the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but they fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans reacted to Clark's plea for the miracle to happen, with some fans even comparing the state of the Chiefs to the WNBA's without the Indiana Fever superstar. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark was having a feeling that the Chiefs were going to pull off the comeback. They were down by just three points with less than three minutes left in the game, but their defense was unable to get the ball back as the Eagles won the Super Bowl rematch, 20-17.The Chiefs dropped to 0-2 to start the season for the first time since 2014, when coach Andy Reid was just in his second year in charge. It was also their first back-to-back regular-season losses since 2018, though they are in a three-game losing streak because they lost last season's Super Bowl against the Eagles. &quot;Feeling some Chiefs magic to finish the game here come on!!!&quot; Clark tweeted. While Caitlin Clark has a lot of supporters, some of them don't like the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company have become hated outside Kansas City due to their dominance. Here are some of the best replies to CC. Mr. Sarcastic Logic @Sarcasm_n_logicLINKChiefs suck like the WNBA without CC.Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINKChiefs have become mid, and they are now reverting to the mean of being a .500 team after they needed luck and fluke finishes to win half their games last year.⚡️ @fearedlakerLINKLove you Caitlin, but we not watching NFL. WNBA playoffs on rnGrateful @Bugs_WatchingLINKLove ya but nah. Fly Eagles fly.Monster Stack Wizard @MStackWizLINKWith all due respect, the Chiefs suck 🤣Brian Smith @coltsfan4077LINKCC you are the moment but we are a Colts town.Growing up in Iowa, Caitlin Clark became a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs because of her family. Since there are no sports teams near their hometown, they went with proximity. It's also the reason why Clark grew up supporting the Minnesota Lynx despite being four hours away. Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever drop Game 1 to the Atlanta DreamCaitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever drop Game 1 to the Atlanta Dream. (Photo: IMAGN)The Indiana Fever opened the 2025 WNBA playoffs against the Atlanta Dream on the road on Sunday at the College Park Center. The Fever were without Caitlin Clark, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a quad injury. Clark was present on the Fever bench, cheering on her team and even arguing with officials. Despite a strong start in the first quarter, the Fever's offense became stagnant in the second period. They only managed 12 points as the Dream gained control of the contest in the second half. Kelsey Mitchell had 27 points, but it wasn't enough to prevent the 80-68 loss.Now down 0-1, the Fever head to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 2 on Tuesday. It will be the first WNBA postseason game in Indianapolis since 2016.