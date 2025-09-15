  • home icon
"Chiefs suck like the WNBA without CC" - Fans react to Caitlin Clark hoping for Travis Kelce & company's 'magic' before Kansas City fall to the Eagles

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 15, 2025 05:07 GMT
Fans react to Caitlin Clark hoping for Chiefs
Fans react to Caitlin Clark hoping for Chiefs 'magic' before Kansas City fall to the Eagles. (Photo: GETTY)

Caitlin Clark was hoping for some "magic" from the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but they fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans reacted to Clark's plea for the miracle to happen, with some fans even comparing the state of the Chiefs to the WNBA's without the Indiana Fever superstar.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark was having a feeling that the Chiefs were going to pull off the comeback. They were down by just three points with less than three minutes left in the game, but their defense was unable to get the ball back as the Eagles won the Super Bowl rematch, 20-17.

The Chiefs dropped to 0-2 to start the season for the first time since 2014, when coach Andy Reid was just in his second year in charge. It was also their first back-to-back regular-season losses since 2018, though they are in a three-game losing streak because they lost last season's Super Bowl against the Eagles.

"Feeling some Chiefs magic to finish the game here come on!!!" Clark tweeted.
While Caitlin Clark has a lot of supporters, some of them don't like the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company have become hated outside Kansas City due to their dominance.

Here are some of the best replies to CC.

Growing up in Iowa, Caitlin Clark became a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs because of her family. Since there are no sports teams near their hometown, they went with proximity. It's also the reason why Clark grew up supporting the Minnesota Lynx despite being four hours away.

Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever drop Game 1 to the Atlanta Dream

Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever drop Game 1 to the Atlanta Dream. (Photo: IMAGN)
Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever drop Game 1 to the Atlanta Dream. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever opened the 2025 WNBA playoffs against the Atlanta Dream on the road on Sunday at the College Park Center. The Fever were without Caitlin Clark, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a quad injury. Clark was present on the Fever bench, cheering on her team and even arguing with officials.

Despite a strong start in the first quarter, the Fever's offense became stagnant in the second period. They only managed 12 points as the Dream gained control of the contest in the second half. Kelsey Mitchell had 27 points, but it wasn't enough to prevent the 80-68 loss.

Now down 0-1, the Fever head to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 2 on Tuesday. It will be the first WNBA postseason game in Indianapolis since 2016.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

