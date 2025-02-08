"Clark fans hated Mitchell beginning of last season": Fans erupt as Kelsey Mitchell gets candid on Caitlin Clark's followers

Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell shared her thoughts on teammate Caitlin Clark’s growing fanbase during an appearance on Erica Wheeler’s Easy Buckets podcast on Friday. When asked about the experience of playing in packed arenas filled with Clark supporters, Mitchell didn’t hold back.

The veteran Fever guard described Clark’s ever-expanding fanbase as "passionate" and made it clear that she’s grateful to be on the right side of their support.

"Experiencing it, I love Caitlin Clark fans," Mitchell said. "But Caitlin Clark’s fans are different. They are very passionate people and they gone ride or die. They’ll go everywhere she goes. Let’s just say CC I’m happy, I’m on the right end of it."

Trending

Expand Tweet

WNBA fans quickly took to social media after a video of Kelsey Mitchell’s comments on Caitlin Clark’s fanbase surfaced, sparking a wave of candid reactions online.

"Clark fans hated Mitchell beginning of last season now they love her gtfoh," a fan commented.

"I actually think we’ve grown love for pretty much everyone on the Fever… I’m gonna keep up with all the girls who are still not on the fever roster from last year!!" commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

"It’s not just about Caitlin we love Kelsey and Alyiah just as much !!! I was gonna stop watching if Kelsey wasn’t gonna play for Indy. It would have been a deal breaker for me. I think it’s the 3 together that I really like to way," a fan wrote.

"We love you too for now... hahahaha! Facts! I saw CC in MD & plan on seeing her in DC this summer," wrote another fan.

"Caitlin Clark fans are Kelsey Mitchell fans. They’re one and the same," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Kelsey is trying to say it without saying it and it’s clear as day," said another fan.

Kelsey Mitchell on Caitlin Clark's role in her resigning with Fever

Kelsey Mitchell recently signed a one-year supermax deal to remain with the Indiana Fever, ensuring another season alongside Caitlin Clark. Fever fans are eagerly anticipating the duo’s on-court chemistry and the excitement they’ll bring together.

Mitchell openly discussed her decision to re-sign with Indiana, highlighting the factors that influenced her choice, including the impact of playing alongside Clark.

"I met one of the greatest people in the world, Caitlin Clark, who just ran the basketball world," Mitchell said. "So I think together, we hope to make you guys proud. We hope to make you guys feel like you're a part of our success and our journey. I'm here, let's do this."

Speaking of Mitchell, the two-time All-Star had a career-best season while playing alongside Caitlin Clark last year. She averaged a career-high 19.2 points on 46.8% shooting, along with 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback